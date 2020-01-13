e-paper
Monday, Jan 13, 2020
Home / India News / One accused in Tamil Nadu cop’s killing held

One accused in Tamil Nadu cop’s killing held

On January 8, Wilson was on a routine vehicle check-up at Padanthalumoodu check post. When he attempted to stop the SUV coming from Thiruvananthapuram, one of the occupants got off and fired three rounds at him and fled to Kerala.

india Updated: Jan 13, 2020 04:28 IST
M Manikandan
M Manikandan
Hindustan Times, Chennai
One of the two accused in the killing of Kaliyakkavilai special sub inspector (SSI) Y Wilson has been arrested from Kerala, police said on Sunday.
One of the two accused in the killing of Kaliyakkavilai special sub inspector (SSI) Y Wilson has been arrested from Kerala, police said on Sunday.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

One of the two accused in the killing of Kaliyakkavilai special sub inspector (SSI) Y Wilson has been arrested from Kerala, police said on Sunday.

On January 8, Wilson was on a routine vehicle check-up at Padanthalumoodu check post. When he attempted to stop the SUV coming from Thiruvananthapuram, one of the occupants got off and fired three rounds at him and fled to Kerala.

The police suspected the involvement of Islamic State in the murder, saying that it might be in retaliation to the recent arrest of three terror suspects in Bengaluru. The police also released the pictures of the youth identified as Abdul Shameem of Thiruvithancode and Thoufiq of Ilangkadai. While Shameem is a suspect in the 2014 murder of Hindu Munnai functionary KP Sureshkumar in Chennai, Thoufiq is an accused in the case pertaining to the murder attempt on a BJP leader in Kanniyakumari.

