One accused killed in encounter in Kasganj

One of the suspects in the killing of a police constable on Tuesday evening was shot dead in an encounter with the police in Kasganj district of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, the police said. The encounter took place hours after a two-member police team that went to Nagla Dhimar village to serve a warrant on an alleged liquor mafia kingpin was attacked — a constable beaten to death and a sub-inspector seriously injured.

The man killed in the encounter was identified as Elkar Singh, the brother of the suspected kingpin, Moti Singh Dhimar, according to the police.

“Elkar Singh was shot dead in a police encounter on Wednesday morning at Nagla Dhimar village under Sidhpura police station of Kasganj district. The main accused, Moti Singh Dhimar, and a few others are absconding, and a search operation is being conducted,” said Kasganj superintendent of police (SP) Manoj Sonkar.





“Elkar Singh had a criminal past, and four cases were registered against him at Sidhpura police station in Kasganj. Similarly, 11 cases were registered against his brother, Moti Singh Dhimar, the main accused,” Sonkar added.

The constable killed by the suspected gangsters was identified as Devendra Jasawat and the injured sub-inspector as Ashok Pal. “The sub-inspector and the constable were taken hostage by the mafia before the brutal attack. The accused took away the service revolver of the sub-inspector. About half-a-dozen goons were believed to have attacked the policemen with sharp weapons,” the Kasganj SP said.

The constable’s body was found in a field after a search on Tuesday night. The injured sub- inspector was found in another place with his uniform torn and service revolver missing. He was referred to an Aligarh hospital because he had serious injuries.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered stringent action against the suspects, including the invocation of the National Security Act. “The state government has zero tolerance for crime and criminals. Strict action {should} be taken against those guilty without any compromise on the law-and-order situation in the state,” the chief minister said in a statement released after the incident.