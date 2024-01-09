One B737 Max aircraft found with lose hardware; being rectified: DGCA

The civil aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Tuesday said that one Indian B737Max aircraft was found with a lose hardware and an action for rectifying it is in process. Boeing had recommended all the airlines to conduct an inspection of their B737 Max fleet after an international operator discovered a bolt with a missing nut while performing routine maintenance. (Representative Image)

This came in after an international operator, on December 28, had discovered a bolt with a missing nut while performing routine maintenance. As a result of this, Boeing had recommended all the airlines to conduct an inspection of their B737 Max fleet.

DGCA said that based on information from an operator of a missing nut and washer in the Aft Rudder Quadrant (a metal fitting) on a Boeing 737 MAX airplane, Boeing recommended a one-time inspection of all Boeing 737 MAX airplanes before January 10 for possible loose hardware.

“Inspections on 39 aircraft (out of 40) have been completed with nil findings except on one aircraft wherein a missing washer was found,” DGCA said.

“Rectification action as per recommendations of Boeing has been taken prior to release of this aircraft,” it added.

A comment on the development from Boeing is awaited.

“Inspection on the remaining one aircraft will be completed prior to release for service,” the regulator added.

As per the DGCA, India has a fleet of 40 Boeing 737 Max which is operated by Akasa (22), SpiceJet (9) and Air India Express (9).

However, in a statement issued on December 30, Boeing said, “The issue identified on the particular airplane has been remedied.”

It had, however, out of an “abundance of caution”, recommended operators to inspect their 737 MAX airplanes and inform them of any findings.

“We have informed the FAA (of the US) and will continue to keep them aware of our progress,” it said.