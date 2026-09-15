Rescued baby orangutan falls ill at Odisha's Nandankanan zoo, officials on alert
Officials said one of the babies had been showing high body temperature since Sunday and was being administered medicines to control it.
One of the five baby orangutans quarantined at Odisha’s Nandankanan Zoological Park since September 8 has developed fever, prompting authorities to remain on alert over the health condition of the animals, which are not native to India, officials said on Monday.
The infant has been running a high temperature since Sunday and is being administered medicines to control the fever, they said.
Veterinarians are closely monitoring its condition and providing round-the-clock care, an official said.
“One of the orangutans has had a fever since the day it was brought here. The fever subsides after medication but reappears. It is, however, stable and under strict medical supervision,” a senior official of the zoo said.
Also Read:5 orangutans’ rescue in Odisha raises trafficking fears
The other four infant orangutans are healthy and responding normally, officials said.
Niranjan Sahoo, former director of the Centre for Wildlife Health at Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT), said the cause of the fever will need to be established to assess the risk to the other animals.
“If it is infectious, it could potentially spread to another orangutan infant. But if it is non-infectious and related to stress, the situation could be different,” Sahoo said.
The infants were brought to Nandankanan only a few days ago after being rescued from a casuarina forest in Balasore district.
Sahoo said the stress of being transported from a distant location, particularly in an animal that was already weak or had low immunity, could also contribute to fever.
Also Read: Orangutan and endangered reptiles seized from flat at Dombivli’s Palava City
He said veterinarians would need to assess several factors, including how high the temperature is, whether the fever remains constant or comes down intermittently after medication and the animal’s overall condition.
“Another major question is how much colostrum, the mother’s first milk, these infants received initially, or whether they received it at all as colostrum helps in building immunity,” Sahoo said.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebabrata Mohanty
Debabrata Mohanty is a senior assistant editor of Hindustan Times who works as state correspondent from Odisha covering the state's politics, governance, public policy, natural disasters, environment and its society for close to three decades. With his long years of reporting from the state capital of Bhubaneswar, Mohanty has been known as one of the most experienced and credible journalists covering Odisha for the national English dailies. His reporting combines on-ground detail with deep institutional knowledge detailing the state's changing politics, governance issues, administrative reforms and the functioning of its public institutions. He has regularly reported on issues ranging from legislative developments and public policy implementation. Politics is his core areas of expertise as he closely tracks Odisha's political landscape, including the rise and transformation of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), the two principal political parties in Odisha. His long association with the state's political establishment enables him to write on contemporary developments in a larger political context. Mohanty takes a deep interest in writing human interest stories, environmental issues and documenting the impact of cyclones, floods, heatwaves, and other climate-related events in one of the most disaster-prone states. His coverage extends to public health, governance reforms and stories on accountability of government institutions. Before joining Hindustan Times, Mohanty worked with The Indian Express, Mail Today, and The Telegraph, where he covered at least six general elections and as many assembly elections. In 2007, he was selected for the prestigious Chevening Young Indian Print Journalist Programme at the University of Lincoln, United Kingdom, where he received advanced training in print journalism. In 2009 he won the Press Institute of India-International Committee of Red Cross award on conflict reporting for his on-ground reportage of 2008 Kandhamal riots.Read More