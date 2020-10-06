One dead, 8 injured as truck ploughs through traffic near Pune’s Navale bridge

india

Updated: Oct 06, 2020 16:16 IST

One person was killed and eight others were injured, four of them seriously, after a truck ploughed through several vehicles on Tuesday morning along the Pune-Dehu bypass near Navale Bridge on the outskirts of Pune, police said.

The deceased was identified as Shubham Supekar (24) a resident of Narhe and a businessman who owned a travel business. He was on a bike.

“His father was with him at the petrol pump from where he had left, taken a u-turn and was heading back towards his office. The truck crushed his head and killed him instantly. His father heard people speaking about the accident minutes after his son left so he called the phone number. When he did not answer, he went to the spot to check and found out,” said Ruturaj Shinde (39) maternal uncle of the deceased.

Shubham Supekar was pursuing an ITI course. He is survived by his father and a younger sister.

The four grievously injured people were identified as Prakash Ashok Arakh (32) a resident of Kopre in Uttam Nagar, Ravindra Rahane Swamilal (55) of Kondhwa Dhadave, Indre Nagnath Bharat (31) of Kondhwa and Vilas Sadashiv Jagtap, according to Vasant Kunvar, Senior police inspector of Bharti Vidyapeeth police station.

“We were able to pull the vehicles off the road immediately and managed to keep traffic moving. We are now figuring out the way to pull out the vehicle that has gone off the edge of the road,” said Assistant commissioner of police Wadke of the traffic division.

The part of the road where the mayhem took place is on an incline on the approach to the bridge at 11 am..

Three cars, two SUVs, one pick-up truck and eight two wheelers including motorcycles and moped were damaged in the incident.

“All the injured were rushed to Navale Hospital. Among the injured, one person was grievously injured and was moved to Bharti hospital. One was sent to Sassoon General Hospital and another to a private hospital in Bibwewadi, while one person is still at Navale,” said ACP Babar of Lashkar division of Pune police.

“I came here and saw vehicles in disarray. The truck just bulldozed the other vehicles. One tempo fell off the edge of the road and the two wheelers were thrown in all different directions along with the riders,” said Akash Sadamate (21) an online grocery store delivery executive who was waiting on his bike near the accident spot.

A case under relevant Sections of Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicle Act was registered at Bharti Vidyapeeth police station against the truck driver who is at large.