One dead as cops, inmates clash in Ludhiana prison

At least one prisoner died and 10 people, including a few police personnel, were injured during a clash in the Central Jail in Ludhiana on Thursday, according to prison officials.

The incident took place when the prisoners were protesting against the death of an inmate, Sunny Sood, in Rajindra Hospital, Patiala. Sood, an undertrial in a drug case, was referred to the hospital because of an illness, said a police officer on the condition of anonymity.

Around 11 am on Thursday, the protest intensified when the jail staff tried to disperse the prisoners who were moving towards the main gate of the jail, following which a heavy police force was deployed.

The police fired in the air to bring situation under control after the inmates pelted them with stones and bricks. The inmates set furniture and gas cylinders of the jail mess on fire. They also torched three vehicles, including the one belonging to the jail superintendent Shamsher Singh Boparai, said the police.

The inmate who died in the police firing has been identified as Ajit Baba. Assistant commissioner of police Sandeep Wadhera was among the five policemen who suffered injuries in the violence.

Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh has ordered a magisterial inquiry by the Ludhiana deputy commissioner into the incident, promising strict action against the culprits.

Inspector general (IG, prisons) MR Jakhar and deputy commissioner of police Pradeep Agarwal reached the spot and the normalcy was restored in the jail compound by 3 pm.

Agarwal said, “The situation is under control and all prisoners have been sent back to their barracks.” He confirmed that the protest was triggered by the death of a prisoner. He said an investigation is on to know the reason.

Taking advantage of the situation, some of the inmates tried to escape, said the police officers. While the six of them were nabbed, four prisoners were found to be missing, according to the police officers.

Meanwhile, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal demanded the immediate sacking of Punjab jails minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa for the incident at the Ludhiana Central Jail.

He also sought a probe into the incident by a sitting judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

