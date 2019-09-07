One dead, two injured as heavy rains lash Pithoragarh, Chamoli districts of Uttarakhand

india

At least one person was dead and two others were injured after heavy rains lashed parts of Pithoragarh and Chamoli districts on Saturday wee hours, said officials. According to officials, the three hailed from Timtia village of Pithoragarh district.

“The incident happened at around 3 in the morning. The district control room received the information that at least three are trapped under the debris of their house damaged by the overnight heavy rainfall in Timtia. The rescue teams including SDRF and local police immediately rushed to the spot. They later rescued the two women with the help of villagers and recovered the body of the man who was already dead,” said VK Jogdande, district magistrate, Pithoragarh district.

He added, “The rescue teams are still at the spot.”

Several houses were damaged and livestock washed away in parts of Chamoli district, including Govindghat and Tharali areas, owing to incessant rains.

“So far no human loss has been reported but at least 10-12 cars were washed away. Some livestock are trapped under the debris of cattleshed damaged by the rains. Rescue works are on,” said Praveen Alok, media incharge, SDRF.

Earlier on Saturday, chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat spoke to the district magistrates of Pithoragarh and Chamoli about the ground situation and measures needed to be taken to help the affected people.

Last month, heavy rains had ravaged parts of Uttarakashi district where 16 people died and were several injured. The government had estimated a property loss of about Rs 200 crore caused by the natural calamity.

