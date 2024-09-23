One dies after Dalit family attacked, 6 arrested: Police

Six people have been arrested for allegedly attacking a Dalit family over relationship with a higher caste woman in Kalaburagi district, a police officer said, adding that a 19-year-old man died due to the assault. Six people have been arrested for allegedly attacking a Dalit family over relationship with a higher caste woman in Kalaburagi district (File photo)

Kalaburagi assistant commissioner of police (ACP) BG Rajanna said that the Sachin Mallabad (20), elder brother of the deceased, was allegedly in a relationship with a 19-year-old woman from a higher caste. The family opposed the relationship, which escalated tensions between the two families. A village panchayat was convened to address the issue, but no resolution was reached.

“On Friday night, the woman along with her family and friends reached Sachin’s house at around 8.30pm to discuss the matter. While Sachin was not at home, the key accused, identified as Varun Kumar (brother of the woman) warned the family to severe relationship with his sister. A heated argument ensued, during which Varun allegedly stabbed Sumit multiple times with a machete,” Rajanna said.

He further said: “Sumit’s mother, who witnessed the horrific attack, rushed her son to the Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) Hospital in Kalaburagi. Despite 12 hours of intense medical treatment, Sumit succumbed to his injuries on Saturday.”

Sumit Mallabad was pursuing his graduation in Mumbai and had recently returned to Kalaburagi with his mother.

Kalaburagi police commissioner Sharanappa visited the crime scene to assess the situation and told reporters: “The murder appears to be a result of a personal issue related to the relationship between Sachin and the woman. We are conducting a thorough investigation to ensure all those involved are held accountable.”

Day after the attack, the Kalaburagi police arrested six people, including Varun Kumar, his parents, sister, and a friend who were present during the attack. ACP Rajanna said that the accused have been charged under Section 103 (murder) of the BNS and the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

“All six accused have been arrested and produced before the court, which has remanded them to 14 days of judicial custody,” he added.