One farm group in Haryana backs Centre’s new laws

The farmers, representing Har Kisan, an organization of 116 farmer-owned agri enterprises known as farmer producer organisations, met the Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar and asked for a separate meeting with him with more members of their organization.

india Updated: Dec 08, 2020, 06:38 IST
Zia Haq
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Farmers protest blocking a highway at the Singhu border between Delhi and Haryana on December 7, 2020.
Farmers protest blocking a highway at the Singhu border between Delhi and Haryana on December 7, 2020. (AP Photo)
         

A group of farmers from Haryana met Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar to lend support to three new farm laws, appealing the minister not to repeal the legislation.

Their demand comes at a time when thousands of farmers, largely from Punjab and Haryana, have called for a nationwide blockade on December 8 in protest against the farm laws and vowed to intensify their agitation if the government did not repeal the laws.

This is the first time since the agitation began when a section of farmers have come out in support of the laws.

The farmers, representing Har Kisan, an organization of 116 farmer-owned agri enterprises known as farmer producer organisations, met the agriculture minister and asked for a separate meeting with him with more members of their organization.

The farmers’ group from Haryana said they were not opposed to any amendments that the government may be considering but they want to the laws to be in force. “We want MSP to continue, we also want the mandi system to continue but we also want more marketing options that these new laws will create,” said Satpal Singh, one of the signatories of a memorandum submitted by the delegation to the farm minister.

