One held for mutilating 3 cows in Bengaluru: Police

Hours after some miscreants mutilated three cows, leaving them severely injured, one of the accused was arrested, police said. Police have registered a case under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animal Act, 1960 and section 325 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. (Representational image)

Cottonpet police inspector Yerri Swamy told HT: “Based on CCTV footage, we arrested Seyyed Nasru (30) on Sunday night. The accused confessed to committing the act while under the influence of alcohol. He has been presented before a judge and remanded to judicial custody until January 24.”

The police have registered a case under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animal Act, 1960 and section 325 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

He said that the accused is from Champaran district, Bihar, and was employed at a plastic and garment shop located just 50 metres from the crime scene.

Meanwhile, Karna, owner of the injured cows, expressed dissatisfaction with the investigation, claiming that the shop owner who employed Nasru should also be held accountable. “How could someone under the influence of alcohol target a cow that provided more milk?” he questioned.

The incident reportedly took place at around 3 am, prompting Karna to speculate, “Which bar was open at that hour? It’s unlikely one person acted alone. There must be others involved.” He accused the police of hastily arresting Nasru and demanded a deeper investigation into the motives behind the crime.

The attack took place in the Old Pension Mohalla, where the miscreants reportedly used sickles to harm the cows before fleeing. Bloodstains on the street revealed the extent of the cruelty, and the injured animals were rushed to the Chamarajpet Government Veterinary Hospital for treatment, police said. Karna filed a complaint with the Cottonpet police, leading to Nasru’s arrest.

The case has sparked political controversy, with BJP leader and former Bengaluru police commissioner Bhaskar Rao accusing minister Zameer Ahmed Khan of being indirectly responsible for the incident.

“Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan is directly responsible for the cow mutilation incident in Chamrajpet. This is part of a conspiracy to drive away the dwindling Hindu population,” Rao alleged while speaking to the media.

Rao further claimed that drug trafficking is rampant in Chamrajpet. “There are good people among Muslims, but I question their leadership. The FIR was not filed correctly, and an innocent person has been booked. The real perpetrator must be apprehended,” he said.

He criticised the Congress government, saying, “Chief minister Siddaramaiah is allowing Zameer Ahmed to act recklessly. Congress leaders follow Zameer for the money he offers. Why are such incidents happening in Chamrajpet but not in Jayanagar or BTM Layout?”

The Congress dismissed Rao’s allegations as baseless and accused the BJP of politicising the issue. “BJP is politicising this issue simply because the accused belongs to a minority community,” KPCC spokesperson M Lakshman told HT.

He added, “The CM has instructed officers to take stringent action. Congress respects cattle and the law. Bhaskar Rao, who unsuccessfully contested the MLA election, is making these false allegations to stay relevant. Why are BJP leaders silent about the numerous rapes and murders happening daily in Uttar Pradesh?”

On Sunday, minister Zameer Ahmed Khan said, “Such hatred towards animals is intolerable. Whoever is responsible must face strict punishment.” Khan assured assistance to the victims, promising to provide three new cows to the affected family and stand by them. “The CM and I have taken this issue seriously, and immediate action will follow,” he added.