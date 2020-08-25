e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 24, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / One killed, four injured in house collapse in Nagpur

One killed, four injured in house collapse in Nagpur

One person was killed and four members of his family were injured when a nearly 50-year-old dilapidated house collapsed in Maharashtra’s Nagpur city early Monday morning, officials said.

india Updated: Aug 25, 2020 00:50 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Nagpur
The ground-plus-one-storey house, located at Azad Chowk in the Sadar area, collapsed around 4.40 am, Nagpur Municipal Corporation’s chief fire officer Rajendra Uchke said.
The ground-plus-one-storey house, located at Azad Chowk in the Sadar area, collapsed around 4.40 am, Nagpur Municipal Corporation’s chief fire officer Rajendra Uchke said.(File photo for representation)
         

One person was killed and four members of his family were injured when a nearly 50-year-old dilapidated house collapsed in Maharashtra’s Nagpur city early Monday morning, officials said.

The ground-plus-one-storey house, located at Azad Chowk in the Sadar area, collapsed around 4.40 am, Nagpur Municipal Corporation’s chief fire officer Rajendra Uchke said.

Five people were pulled out from the debris and rushed to hospital, he said.

Among them, a 43-year-old man, identified as Kishore Govind Teksultan, was declared brought dead, another official said.

The other four, including a senior citizen, are members of his family and undergoing treatment in the hospital for their injuries, he added.

A police official said 14 members of the Teksultan family were staying on the first floor, while seven tenants were residing on the ground floor of the house which was in a dilapidated condition.

The Sadar police have registered an accidental death case and started a probe.

tags
top news
UN warns on coronavirus plasma treatment, says ‘still experimental’
UN warns on coronavirus plasma treatment, says ‘still experimental’
‘Must finish in time’: Rajnath Singh reviews defence corridor project
‘Must finish in time’: Rajnath Singh reviews defence corridor project
One dead, over 50 still trapped after building collapses in Maharashtra’s Raigad district
One dead, over 50 still trapped after building collapses in Maharashtra’s Raigad district
Only Gandhi family can keep Congress together say Karnataka Congress leaders
Only Gandhi family can keep Congress together say Karnataka Congress leaders
Rhea didn’t even offer condolences to Sushant’s family: lawyer
Rhea didn’t even offer condolences to Sushant’s family: lawyer
Usain Bolt says awaiting results of Covid-19 test, goes into quarantine
Usain Bolt says awaiting results of Covid-19 test, goes into quarantine
Republicans nominate Donald Trump for second term, to take on Biden in the fall
Republicans nominate Donald Trump for second term, to take on Biden in the fall
Sonia Gandhi to stay on, AICC gets 6 months to find new Congress President
Sonia Gandhi to stay on, AICC gets 6 months to find new Congress President
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyCOVID-19Bigg Boss 14Amitabh BachchanCWC Meeting Live UpdatesRhea ChakrabortyMirzapur 2

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In