One killed, six injured at explosion at pharma company unit in Nagpur

One person died and six others were injured in a blast at a pharma company's unit in Nagpur district on Tuesday, police said. Damaged interior of a pharma company's unit following a blast, at Bhilgaon, in Nagpur district.(PTI)

The blast occurred in a glass line reactor of the unit of Ankit Pulps and Boards Pvt Ltd at Bhilgaon in the eastern Maharashtra district, they said, adding a cause was not immediately known.

A senior police official told PTI that the explosion took place at around 11 am, killing one person and injuring half a dozen others. All the injured are undergoing treatment at a hospital in nearby Kamptee town and one of them is in critical condition, he informed.

The company is engaged in the manufacturing of microcrystalline cellulose (MCC) which is used in pharmaceutical and food industries.

MCC is primarily used as an excipient1 (binder/filler) in the pharmaceutical industry. According to its website, the firm delves into the manufacture of excipients for use in diverse pharmaceutical segments.