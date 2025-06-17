Rain-related incidents in Maharashtra kills 14 people in 24 hrs

At least 14 persons have died in rain-related incidents over the past 24 hours as heavy rainfall continues to batter Maharashtra, the state government said on Monday. Heavy rains in the Konkan region caused rivers, including the Jagbudi, Shastri, and Kodvali to rise above danger levels. (Praful Gangurde/HT Photo)

According to an official statement, the Konkan region and surrounding areas have received 22% more rainfall than the annual average for this period. In contrast, other regions such as Marathwada and Vidarbha have recorded 26% and 61% rainfall deficits respectively.

The intense downpour in the Konkan region caused rivers, including the Jagbudi, Shastri, and Kodvali to rise above danger levels. As per the IMD, a red alert has been issued for Raigad district for the next 24 hours. Orange alerts are in effect for Ratnagiri, the ghat areas of Pune, Satara, Kolhapur, and Sindhudurg.

The government’s disaster management department confirmed that 14 people have lost their lives due to incidents triggered by the rains. In Ahilyanagar, a road accident claimed three lives and left seven injured. In Nashik, two people were struck and killed by lightning, while in Jalgaon, lightning caused three more fatalities. A wall collapse in Jalgaon led to another death. In Thane, one person died after falling into a valley, while another was injured in a fire incident. Three people drowned in a dam in Raigad on Sunday evening. In Buldhana, two individuals drowned and four were injured. In Dhule, lightning left one person injured.

In light of recent tragedies—including the Pune bridge mishap and the Diva railway accident—chief secretary Sujata Saunik on Monday directed railway authorities to take immediate safety measures for the upcoming festive season. She called for the appointment of nodal officers and the issuance of passenger safety guidelines. The railways has been instructed to use social media and FM radio for real-time alerts.