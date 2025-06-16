Heavy rain in Mumbai: Rail services hit, roads waterlogged; Orange alert issued | Top points

Heavy rains have been pounding Maharashtra's Mumbai and adjacent cities, leading to waterlogging in low-lying areas along with traffic snarls and disruption of suburban train as well as metro rail services. Rain in Thane city on Monday, June 16(Praful Gangurde/HT photos)

Mumbai received an average rainfall of 95 mm in 24 hours, ending at 8 am, according to PTI news agency, which cited civic officials.

Mumbai rain | Top updates

Rainfall in 24 hours: As mentioned above, Mumbai received an average rainfall o 95 mm in 24 hours, ending 8 am Monday, the eastern and western suburbs recorded 58 and 75 mm rain.

Mumbai weather forecast: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast cloudy skies with the possibility of heavy rainfall at a few places in the city and suburbs in the next 24 hours. IMD later issued 'Orange' alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall in Mumbai, Thane and Palghar and 'Red' alert for Raigad on Monday.

A high tide of 4.21 metres was expected at 3.31 pm, followed by another high tide of 3.44 metres at 3.31 am on Tuesday. A low tide of 1.86 metres will occur at 9.41 pm, while a low tide of 1.33 metres is forecast at 9.10 am on Tuesday.

People enjoying evening on the under construction promenade of Coastal Road, in Mumbai, India, on Sunday, June 15(Anshuman Poyrekar/ Hindustan Times)

Train services hit: Suburban train services on the Central and Western Railway ran late on Monday, with several passengers claiming that the former were delayed by 20 to 30 minutes during the morning rush hour.

Metro services hit: Mumbai metro service on the Ghatkopar-Andheri-Versova line was briefly disrupted in the afternoon after a plastic sheet fell on overhead wires at Azad Nagar station.

"The services are running normally now. Due to heavy winds, a plastic sheet from a nearby construction site flew onto the overhead electrical line near the Azad Nagar Metro station, disrupting train services," Mumbai Metro One informed on X.

Flight ops: IndiGo airlines issued a travel advisory due to the weather conditions in Mumbai on Monday. In a post on X, IndiGo said, “Heavy rainfall continues across Mumbai, and road conditions remain slow in several parts of the city. Waterlogging and low visibility are being reported on some routes to the airport".

IndiGo asked passengers to allow extra time and check flight status on app or website before leaving for the airport.