Weather updates: IMD sounds rain alerts in Delhi, Mumbai, and south India, south India

Weather updates: IMD sounds rain alerts in Delhi, Mumbai, and south India
The IMD on Sunday predicted heavy rainfall and thunderstorms at isolated places across Andhra Pradesh for five days till June 19.
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for light to moderate rainfall and gusty winds in Delhi till Wednesday after NCR got much-needed relief from scorching heat on Sunday as unexpected early morning showers swept through the city.
The weather department also said there were chances of light rain and isolated thunderstorms between Thursday and Saturday, but did not issue a colour-coded alert.
Meanwhile, parts of Mumbai and Kerala received heavy rainfall as the IMD issued alerts and predicted more showers at isolated places in the city and suburbs, civic officials said.
Meanwhile, parts of Mumbai and Kerala received heavy rainfall as the IMD issued alerts and predicted more showers at isolated places in the city and suburbs, civic officials said.

Due to heavy rains, a holiday has been declared for all educational institutions in several districts of Kerala on Monday.
India weather: Here are the top updates
- Parts of Mumbai witnessed heavy showers overnight, along with thunder and lightning. The rains eased by morning, with only light showers and no major waterlogging.
- A 'yellow' alert was issued for Mumbai on Monday, forecasting heavy showers at isolated places, and an 'orange' alert for neighbouring Thane, Raigad and Palghar districts, which are expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours.
- A holiday has been declared for all educational institutions in several districts of Kerala on Monday due to continuing heavy rainfall and a red alert issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
- The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted cloudy weather with heavy to very heavy rainfall across various parts of Guwahati for the coming two to three days.
- The local meteorological centre issued a 'yellow alert' for Himachal Pradesh, predicting thunderstorms with lightning and gusty wind speeds of 40 to 50 kilometres per hour at isolated places in all ten non-tribal districts from June 16 to 19 and for heavy rains at isolated places from June 20 to 21.
- Heavy rains disrupted normal life in several parts of Karnataka, with IMD warning of 110 to 210 mm of rainfall in the next 24 hours in different parts of the Dakshina Kannada district.
- The district administrations of Karnataka's Udupi and Dakshina Kannada declared a holiday for all schools on Monday after the IMD issued a red alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall along the Karnataka coast.
- The monsoon is likely to enter Madhya Pradesh, possibly from Chhindwara, Balaghat, and Dindori districts by June 21-22, IMD Bhopal Centre's forecast in-charge Arun Sharma told PTI on Sunday.