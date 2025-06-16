Weather updates: IMD sounds rain alerts in Delhi, Mumbai, and south India, south India

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for light to moderate rainfall and gusty winds in Delhi till Wednesday after NCR got much-needed relief from scorching heat on Sunday as unexpected early morning showers swept through the city. Parts of Mumbai witnessed heavy showers overnight, along with thunder and lightning.(HT Photo )

The weather department also said there were chances of light rain and isolated thunderstorms between Thursday and Saturday, but did not issue a colour-coded alert.

Meanwhile, parts of Mumbai and Kerala received heavy rainfall as the IMD issued alerts and predicted more showers at isolated places in the city and suburbs, civic officials said.

Due to heavy rains, a holiday has been declared for all educational institutions in several districts of Kerala on Monday, while a 'yellow' alert was issued for Mumbai and an 'orange' alert for neighbouring Thane, Raigad and Palghar districts, which are expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall.

India weather: Here are the top updates