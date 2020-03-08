e-paper
Home / India News / Tamil Nadu reports second case of coronavirus, total 40 infected in India

Tamil Nadu reports second case of coronavirus, total 40 infected in India

The number of coronavirus infected people in the country has now risen to 40 out of which 14 are Italian tourists who have quarantined at an ITBP’s facility in Chhawla in Delhi.

india Updated: Mar 08, 2020 13:59 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
People in Gurugram wearing protective masks following multiple positive cases of coronavirus in the country.
People in Gurugram wearing protective masks following multiple positive cases of coronavirus in the country. (Yogendra Kumar/HT PHOTO)
         

A second person has tested positive for coronavirus in Tamil Nadu, according to reports on Sunday. Further details are awaited.

The first person to be infected with coronavirus in Tamil Nadu had visited Oman, the state health minister C Vijayabaskar had said Saturday.

The number of infected people in the country has now risen to 40 out of which 14 are Italian tourists who have quarantined at an ITBP’s facility in Chhawla in Delhi. Two other Italian tourists in the same group had tested positive for coronavirus in Jaipur.

Earlier on Sunday, Kerala announced that five more people have tested positive for the virus. Three of them had returned from Italy via Doha. All five belong to the same family.

The number of people testing positive for the virus has risen sharply over the past week.

In Tamil Nadu, the first person to be detected with coronavirus had arrived at the airport here on February 28 where he was subjected to screening and isolated for further treatment at Chennai’s Rajiv Gandhi Government hospital PTI quoted Vijayabaskar as saying.

The minister had said that the patient was stable and under observation. The minister said the government was continuously monitoring the situation across the state.

