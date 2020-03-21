One more tests positive for Covid-19 in Noida, total now at 5

india

Updated: Mar 21, 2020 14:10 IST

Noida: One more person has tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Noida, taking the number of Covid-19 cases to five, district officials said on Saturday. The man recently returned from a Europe trip along with his wife. The couple had left their children with their grandparents who had come down to take care of the kids.

The person stays in Supertech Capetown in Sector 74 and the district administration has announced a lockdown of the residential society, which has thousands of residents, from 10am Saturday till 7am on Monday for sanitisation, the officials said.

“During this period nobody would be allowed to get in or go out of the society except only in very essential cases. Everybody is requested to stay indoors,” district magistrate BN Singh stated in an order.

Except any emergency situation no vehicle or person will be allowed to leave the premises or enter. “We have started the sanitisation work of the society after one person has been found positive for Covid-19. The person’s wife has been put under home quarantine. The decision on closing the nearby area as a precautionary will be taken as per the situation and further course of time,” he added.

Officials have also made it clear to the residents and others that any violation of the orders of the DM related to the ban on entry and exit of people from the society will call for a legal action under section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code.

The person had come back to the society on March 9 after visiting multiple countries with his wife in Europe. “The person didn’t even inform anybody after coming back from abroad. He had visited Switzerland, France, Italy and a few other countries. The couple didn’t even quarantine themselves after coming back. We came to know about his travel history from his neighbours after which we requested him to keep himself in quarantine but it was already quite late,” said Arun Sharma, president, resident’s welfare association, Supertech Cape Town society.

According to officials, the person had contacted concerned authorities after getting symptoms of the virus and gave his sample. “Officials took him along with themselves on Friday night itself but we were informed in the morning (Saturday),” added Sharma.

Officials have put the wife and children of the person under home quarantine and have started sanitising the society. Officials are awaiting reports of the Covid-19 patient’s wife before shifting her to an isolation ward.