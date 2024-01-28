 One nation, one election panel hold 4th meet | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / One nation, one election panel hold 4th meet

One nation, one election panel hold 4th meet

BySaptarshi Das, New Delhi
Jan 28, 2024 07:10 AM IST

The members in the meeting discussed why majority of the political parties have opposed the idea and how government could save money if polls are harmonised

The high level committee (HLC) on one nation one election led by former president Ram Nath Kovind chaired its fourth meeting on Saturday and discussed why majority of the political parties have opposed the idea and how government could save money if polls are harmonised, people familiar with the matter said on Saturday.

The fourth meeting of the high level committee (HLC) on one nation one election was chaired by former president Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday. (ANI)
The fourth meeting of the high level committee (HLC) on one nation one election was chaired by former president Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday. (ANI)

“12 political parties have opposed the idea of simultaneous elections and 10 are in favour,” a member of the HLC told HT.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Opposition parties including the Congress, Communist Party of India (CPI), the CPI(M), Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had shot off letters to the High level committee secretary Niten Chandra and opposed the idea of simultaneous elections.

“We are going to consult with all the parties who are not in favour of the idea and in the upcoming week we are going to understand from them why they are not in favour of one nation one election,” the member added who requested anonymity.

The member even raised that NK Singh, former chairman, 15th finance commission, explained in the meeting how gross domestic product (GDP) would be affected if simultaneous polls are implied.

“A presentation was made before the committee based on the research paper ’Macroeconomic Impact of harmonising Electoral Cycles, Evidences from India’. Co-authored by NK Singh and Prachi Mishra, which indicated that simultaneous elections would precipitate higher economic growth, and result in more government investment on expenditure on capital and revenue,” the member said.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get India News and Bihar Politics Live along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On