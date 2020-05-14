‘One nation one ration card’ in Centre’s relief package for migrants

india

Updated: May 14, 2020 18:13 IST

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, announcing the second tranche of the economic stimulus package, said ration cards will be made portable to allow migrant workers to access food grains across states. The ‘one nation one ration card’ scheme will be fully operational by March 2021.

Around 67 crore beneficiaries in 23 states covering 83% of PDS population will be covered by national portability by August, while complete portability will be achieved by March next year.

The FM also said that eight crore migrant workers who do not have either a central or state PDS card, will get 5 kilogram of grains per person and 1 kilogram of ‘chana’ for the next two months.

Earlier, the Supreme Court had asked the Centre to consider the feasibility of ‘temporarily’ adopting the one nation one ration card scheme during the ongoing coronavirus lockdown period to enable the migrant workers and economically weaker sections (EWS) get subsidised foodgrain.