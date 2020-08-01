‘One of the most colourful members’: Leaders condole Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh’s demise

india

Updated: Aug 01, 2020 19:30 IST

Condolences from across the political sphere poured in for Rajya Sabha MP and former Samajwadi Party leader Amar Singh who died in Singapore on Saturday where he was undergoing treatment. Singh is known for wielding immense influence in power circles as a close aide of Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Singh, 64, had undergone kidney transplant in 2011 and was not keeping well for a long time.

Calling Singh an energetic public figure who witnessed it all, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “Amar Singh Ji was an energetic public figure. In the last few decades, he witnessed some of the major political developments from close quarters. He was known for his friendships across many spheres of life. Saddened by his demise,” PM Modi tweeted Saturday evening.

Vice-President of India Venkaiah Naidu paid condolences and said, “The Rajya Sabha MP mourns the untimely demise of Shri Amar Singh. In this hour of grief, I express my heartfelt condolences to his family and associates and pray to God for the peace of the departed soul. Om Shanti!”

Defence minister Rajnath Singh described Singh, his fellow politician from Uttar Pradesh, as a leader with friends in every political party. “Saddened to know about the passing away of senior leader and MP Amar Singh. In his public life, he made friends in every political party,” Rajnath Singh’s tweet said.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also expressed grief on Twitter and said, “May God give shelter to the soul of Shri Amar Singh ji in his deeds. My sincere condolences to the family of Shri Amar Singh ji. I express my deepest condolences to his bereaved wife and daughters in this sad moment.”

Jairam Ramesh, former union environment minister described Singh as one of the most colourful members of the upper house. “The Rajya Sabha has just lost one of its most colourful members. Amar Singh played a key role in the United Front government in ‘96 and ‘97 in pushing telecom and petroleum sector reforms. I was his neighbour for quite a few years. Have many fond memories,” the senior Congress leader said.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav paid an emotional tribute to Singh with a photograph.

Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik said deeply saddened to learn about the passing away of veteran leader and Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh. My thoughts & prayers are with the bereaved family. May his soul rest in peace.