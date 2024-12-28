One person could be responsible for RG Kar case: Panel report

The Multi Institutional Medical Board (MIMB) has indicated that a single person could have been responsible for the rape and murder of a junior doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, offering a counter to claims by doctors who alleged multiple perpetrators were involved. Junior doctors and citizens take out a rally demanding justice for the RG Kar junior doctor who was raped and murdered in August. (PTI Photo)

“Considering the spectrum of injuries, which are present over face and neck region and genitalia as well as other associated evidence, the possibility of such injuries having been inflicted by a single person cannot be ruled out,” states the MIMB’s interim report, prepared by experts from leading Delhi hospitals including AIIMS. The 11-member board was chaired by Dr Adarsh Kumar, a professor of forensic medicine at AIIMS, New Delhi.

The case, which sparked nationwide outrage and prolonged protests in West Bengal, involves the death of a 31-year-old trainee doctor on August 9. Kolkata police initially arrested Sanjoy Roy, a civic police volunteer, on August 10. The investigation was transferred to the CBI by the Calcutta high court on August 13 following allegations of a cover-up.

While the MIMB confirms “forceful penetrative sexual assault,” it found no semen, contrary to rumours that had circulated. The report explains this could be due to various reasons including “non-penile penetration, penile penetration without ejaculation, or penile penetration with use of condom.”

The West Bengal Junior Doctors Front maintains their scepticism about a lone perpetrator theory. “We still believe that there was an involvement of more than one person. The MIMB report also hasn’t ruled out the possibility either,” said Aniket Mahata

The MIMB has recommended further expert consultation, suggesting a forensic odontologist. They have also called for a forensic DNA expert to interpret the accused’s DNA profiling report.