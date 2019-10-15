e-paper
One suspected Maoist killed in an encounter in Sukma

Police said that the deceased Maoist was identified as Kosa, who is deputy commander of Mahupadhar local organisation squad ( LoS) which comes under of Darbha Division of CPI( M).

india Updated: Oct 15, 2019 16:20 IST
Ritesh Mishra
Ritesh Mishra
Hindustan Times, Raipur
The encounter took place around 9:30 am at a forest in Tulsi Dongri area. Image used for representational purpose only.
The encounter took place around 9:30 am at a forest in Tulsi Dongri area. Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo by Parwaz Khan/ Hindustan Times)
         

A suspected Maoist was gunned down in an encounter with security forces in Sukma district of Bastar region on Tuesday.

Police said that the deceased Maoist was identified as Kosa, who is deputy commander of Mahupadhar local organisation squad ( LoS) which comes under of Darbha Division of CPI( Maoist).

“The encounter took place around 9:30 am at a forest in Tulsi Dongri area. A team of Special Task Force (STF) and District Reserve Guard ( DRG) was in the jungle for combing operation when the Maoist started firing at them,” said deputy inspector general (anti-Naxal operation) Sundarraj P.

The DIG further said that firing continued for about 30 minutes with about a dozen of Maoists in Dongri jungle, which borders Odisha

“After guns fell silent, police recovered the body of Kosa along with a country made rifle and a large number of improvised explosive devices (IEDs),” the DIG added.

Another suspected Maoits was killed in an encounter on Friday last week in Bastar’s Bijapur district. Police claimed to have recovered a country-made rifle and other “Maoist materials” from the spot along with the body of suspected Maoist. The encounter took place in village Takemtla which comes under Usoor police station of Bijapur district.

First Published: Oct 15, 2019 15:41 IST

