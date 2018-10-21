One tourist killed, 9 injured as SUV plunges into gorge near Manali

One tourist was killed and nine injured when the SUV they were travelling skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge near Gulaba, 28 kilometres from the tourist town Manali in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu district on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Vishwajeet Dass, who was among 11 occupants in the vehicle hailing from Kolkata on a trip to Rohtang Pass.

Five among the injured are said to be in serious condition and are undergoing treatment at a hospital in Manali. One of the occupants escaped unhurt.

Manali deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Sher Singh said the driver lost control on the vehicle while negotiating a sharp curve.

Local paragliding operators and youths launched rescue operation before police reached the spot.

The injured were rushed to the Mission Hospital and Civil Hospital Manali.

The DSP said police have taken the dead body for post mortem. “A case of rash and negligent driving has been registered and further investigations are on,” he said.

Meanwhile, Manali MLA and transport minister Govind Singh Thakur expressed grief and directed the district administration to provide all possible to the injured tourists.

First Published: Oct 21, 2018 19:00 IST