IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / One year into Covid-19, India at 4th spot on global toll, Mexico 3rd
In September 2020, India witnessed the worst situation with the highest number of cases (over 1 million) and deaths (nearly 16,400) in the first 14 days globally.(HT file photo)
In September 2020, India witnessed the worst situation with the highest number of cases (over 1 million) and deaths (nearly 16,400) in the first 14 days globally.(HT file photo)
india news

One year into Covid-19, India at 4th spot on global toll, Mexico 3rd

In January this year, the daily deaths have been below the 200-mark and since the past two weeks and 18 of India’s states and Union Territories (UTs) have reported one or fewer deaths a day on an average since last week.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 09:30 AM IST

On January 30 last year, India reported its first-ever case of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) after an Indian student of the Wuhan University in China was detected positive in the state of Kerala, according to the Union health ministry. Since then, the country has been one of the largest contributors of coronavirus cases and related fatalities. But on Friday, India dropped to the fourth position as far as cumulative toll is concerned as Mexico secured the third spot.

From September, India was in the third spot after the Unites States and Brazil. According to worldometers figures, the United States has added the maximum number of deaths 447,459 followed by Brazil which has 222,775 deaths. Mexico added 1,506 deaths on Thursday, taking the toll to 156,000. According to news agency AP, due to an extremely low rate of testing, the actual toll to date can be more than 195,000. India's cumulative toll stands at 154,010.

Also Read| India fastest in world to reach 3 million vaccinations: Health ministry

In September 2020, India witnessed the worst situation with the highest number of cases (over 1 million) and deaths (nearly 16,400) in the first 14 days globally. Cases stood between a range of 75,000 to more than 90,000 during these days while the highest single-day toll was seen on September 8 (1,133).

However, October proved to be a relief as the daily Covid-19 cases in the country were lesser than the daily recoveries. On October 28, the single-day tally fell below between the 37,000-mark and on December 22, less than 20,000 cases were registered and the deaths were at 301, lowest since June.

Also Watch| 'India's vaccine production capacity is best asset world has today': UN chief

﻿

In January this year, the daily deaths have been below the 200-mark and since the past two weeks and 18 of the country’s states and Union Territories (UTs) have reported one or fewer deaths a day on an average since last week. Meanwhile, the seven-day average of coronavirus deaths on Thursday had reached 140- the lowest in more than 8 months.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india coronavirus mexico
app
Close
In September 2020, India witnessed the worst situation with the highest number of cases (over 1 million) and deaths (nearly 16,400) in the first 14 days globally.(HT file photo)
In September 2020, India witnessed the worst situation with the highest number of cases (over 1 million) and deaths (nearly 16,400) in the first 14 days globally.(HT file photo)
india news

One year into Covid-19, India at 4th spot on global toll, Mexico 3rd

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 09:30 AM IST
In January this year, the daily deaths have been below the 200-mark and since the past two weeks and 18 of India’s states and Union Territories (UTs) have reported one or fewer deaths a day on an average since last week.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmers sit around a bonfire to warm themwselves on a cold morning during their ongoing protest against the new farm laws, at Ghazipur border in New Delhi.(HT_PRINT)
Farmers sit around a bonfire to warm themwselves on a cold morning during their ongoing protest against the new farm laws, at Ghazipur border in New Delhi.(HT_PRINT)
india news

Cold wave likely to persist over parts of NW India for 2-3 days

By Jayashree Nandi | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 09:02 AM IST
  • The lowest minimum temperature over plains of northwest India was -0.3°C recorded at Bathinda on Friday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BJP has disassociated itself from the worker who made objectionable remarks against Mahatma Gandhi .(Getty Images)
BJP has disassociated itself from the worker who made objectionable remarks against Mahatma Gandhi .(Getty Images)
india news

News updates from HT: Prez pays tributes to Gandhi on his death anniversary

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 08:58 AM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
From January 29, the railways have been running 95 per cent of its pre-pandemic numbers.(Praful Gangurde)
From January 29, the railways have been running 95 per cent of its pre-pandemic numbers.(Praful Gangurde)
india news

Mumbai locals: Piyush Goyal appeals for 'safe journey', railways ready for Feb 1

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 08:42 AM IST
More entry and exit points, ticket booking counters will be opened gradually, Western Railway has said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mahatma Gandhi was shot dead on this day in 1948(Getty Images/Keystone)
Mahatma Gandhi was shot dead on this day in 1948(Getty Images/Keystone)
india news

'Grateful nation': President Kovind tweets on Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary

Written by Prashasti Singh, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 08:26 AM IST
Martyr's Day or Shaheed Diwas is observed every year on January 30 in the memory of Mahatma Gandhi, who was assassinated at Gandhi Smriti in the Birla House by Nathuram Godse in 1948.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Till January 31, this facility will be available only to those who have applied for voter ID cards last year, in November and December.
Till January 31, this facility will be available only to those who have applied for voter ID cards last year, in November and December.
india news

Digital voter ID cards: All you need to know and how to download

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 08:22 AM IST
The Election Commission of India launched the ‘e-EPIC’ on January 25 on the occasion of its foundation day.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The National Pulse Polio vaccination drive was affected due to the Covid-19 pandemic last year as well. (HT FILE PHOTO)
The National Pulse Polio vaccination drive was affected due to the Covid-19 pandemic last year as well. (HT FILE PHOTO)
india news

National Polio Immunisation drive to start from January 31: All you need to know

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 08:07 AM IST
As the vaccination drive is being held amid Covid-19 pandemic, senior citizens are advised not to take children to the immunisation camps.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A TMC leader claimed that CM Mamata Banerjee was not bothered about leaders leaving TMC to join the BJP.(HT_PRINT)
A TMC leader claimed that CM Mamata Banerjee was not bothered about leaders leaving TMC to join the BJP.(HT_PRINT)
india news

Mamata Banerjee asks TMC to hit campaign trail as Amit Shah heads to Bengal

By HT Correspondent, Kolkata
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 07:55 AM IST
  • A TMC leader said that Banerjee was very optimistic about the success of the Duware Sarkar or government at the doorstep programme that started two months ago.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vaccine beneficiaries wait at the observation room after getting the vaccine at BYL Nair Hospital. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
Vaccine beneficiaries wait at the observation room after getting the vaccine at BYL Nair Hospital. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
india news

India fastest in world to reach 3 million vaccinations: Health ministry

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 09:09 AM IST
The United States took 18 days to vaccinate 3 million beneficiaries.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Police personnel set up barricades at farmers' protest site at Ghazipur border, in New Delhi on January 29, 2021. (PTI)
Police personnel set up barricades at farmers' protest site at Ghazipur border, in New Delhi on January 29, 2021. (PTI)
india news

Farm stir LIVE updates: Farmers continue their protest at Ghazipur border

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 09:29 AM IST
The Singhu border in the national capital- which is one of the largest protest sites witnessed violence as clashes broke out between protesting farmers and local residents with the Delhi Police restoring to firing tear gas
READ FULL STORY
The high court bench comprising of chief justice Mohammad Rafiq and judge Vijay Kumar Shukla gave the government eight weeks to submit a reply.(HT Archive)
The high court bench comprising of chief justice Mohammad Rafiq and judge Vijay Kumar Shukla gave the government eight weeks to submit a reply.(HT Archive)
india news

HC issues notice to MP govt on petition against anti-conversion law

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Bhopal
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 06:35 AM IST
  • The MP Freedom of Religion Ordinance, 2020, prohibits conversion by misrepresentation, allurement, force, undue influence, coercion, marriage or any other fraudulent means.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Army jawans stand guard near encounter site in Tral South Kashmir on Friday. (ANI Photo)
Army jawans stand guard near encounter site in Tral South Kashmir on Friday. (ANI Photo)
india news

Three Hizbul terrorists killed in Tral encounter

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Srinagar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 06:27 AM IST
  • An encounter broke out after terrorists opened fire on the security forces, who retaliated and killed the three militants in swift action, the police said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The protest at Ghazipur in New Delhi on Friday. (Sakib Ali/Ht Photo)
The protest at Ghazipur in New Delhi on Friday. (Sakib Ali/Ht Photo)
india news

BJP wary after Jats answer protest call in UP, Haryana

By Smriti Kak Ramachandran, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 04:33 AM IST
  • Senior BJP leaders said on condition of anonymity that they fear the farmers agitation could affect its prospects in states such as Uttar Pradesh.
READ FULL STORY
Close
RLD president Ajit Singh(Sunil Saxena/HT Photos)
RLD president Ajit Singh(Sunil Saxena/HT Photos)
india news

Govt making it an issue of bloated ego, says RLD president Ajit Singh

By Brajendra K Parashar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi/chandigarh
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 04:00 AM IST
  • Singh said that farmers have risen against the Modi government and are convinced that the intention behind the three farm laws is to benefit corporates.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In this file picture, Farmers associated with Hooda Khap march towards Tikri border to take part in farmers' protest in Rohtak. (PTI File)
In this file picture, Farmers associated with Hooda Khap march towards Tikri border to take part in farmers' protest in Rohtak. (PTI File)
india news

One person from each house to reach Delhi: Haryana khap leaders

By Sunil Rahar, Hindustan Times, Rohtak
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 03:20 AM IST
  • The Haryana government suspended mobile Internet in Rewari, Ambala, Jind, Bhiwani, Karnal, Kaithal, Kurukshetra, Panipat, Hisar, Rohtak, and Sirsa till Saturday evening aimed at restricting communication between farm groups.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP