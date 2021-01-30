One year into Covid-19, India at 4th spot on global toll, Mexico 3rd
On January 30 last year, India reported its first-ever case of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) after an Indian student of the Wuhan University in China was detected positive in the state of Kerala, according to the Union health ministry. Since then, the country has been one of the largest contributors of coronavirus cases and related fatalities. But on Friday, India dropped to the fourth position as far as cumulative toll is concerned as Mexico secured the third spot.
From September, India was in the third spot after the Unites States and Brazil. According to worldometers figures, the United States has added the maximum number of deaths 447,459 followed by Brazil which has 222,775 deaths. Mexico added 1,506 deaths on Thursday, taking the toll to 156,000. According to news agency AP, due to an extremely low rate of testing, the actual toll to date can be more than 195,000. India's cumulative toll stands at 154,010.
Also Read| India fastest in world to reach 3 million vaccinations: Health ministry
In September 2020, India witnessed the worst situation with the highest number of cases (over 1 million) and deaths (nearly 16,400) in the first 14 days globally. Cases stood between a range of 75,000 to more than 90,000 during these days while the highest single-day toll was seen on September 8 (1,133).
However, October proved to be a relief as the daily Covid-19 cases in the country were lesser than the daily recoveries. On October 28, the single-day tally fell below between the 37,000-mark and on December 22, less than 20,000 cases were registered and the deaths were at 301, lowest since June.
Also Watch| 'India's vaccine production capacity is best asset world has today': UN chief
In January this year, the daily deaths have been below the 200-mark and since the past two weeks and 18 of the country’s states and Union Territories (UTs) have reported one or fewer deaths a day on an average since last week. Meanwhile, the seven-day average of coronavirus deaths on Thursday had reached 140- the lowest in more than 8 months.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
One year into Covid-19, India at 4th spot on global toll, Mexico 3rd
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cold wave likely to persist over parts of NW India for 2-3 days
- The lowest minimum temperature over plains of northwest India was -0.3°C recorded at Bathinda on Friday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Prez pays tributes to Gandhi on his death anniversary
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai locals: Piyush Goyal appeals for 'safe journey', railways ready for Feb 1
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Grateful nation': President Kovind tweets on Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Digital voter ID cards: All you need to know and how to download
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
National Polio Immunisation drive to start from January 31: All you need to know
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mamata Banerjee asks TMC to hit campaign trail as Amit Shah heads to Bengal
- A TMC leader said that Banerjee was very optimistic about the success of the Duware Sarkar or government at the doorstep programme that started two months ago.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India fastest in world to reach 3 million vaccinations: Health ministry
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farm stir LIVE updates: Farmers continue their protest at Ghazipur border
HC issues notice to MP govt on petition against anti-conversion law
- The MP Freedom of Religion Ordinance, 2020, prohibits conversion by misrepresentation, allurement, force, undue influence, coercion, marriage or any other fraudulent means.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Three Hizbul terrorists killed in Tral encounter
- An encounter broke out after terrorists opened fire on the security forces, who retaliated and killed the three militants in swift action, the police said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP wary after Jats answer protest call in UP, Haryana
- Senior BJP leaders said on condition of anonymity that they fear the farmers agitation could affect its prospects in states such as Uttar Pradesh.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt making it an issue of bloated ego, says RLD president Ajit Singh
- Singh said that farmers have risen against the Modi government and are convinced that the intention behind the three farm laws is to benefit corporates.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
One person from each house to reach Delhi: Haryana khap leaders
- The Haryana government suspended mobile Internet in Rewari, Ambala, Jind, Bhiwani, Karnal, Kaithal, Kurukshetra, Panipat, Hisar, Rohtak, and Sirsa till Saturday evening aimed at restricting communication between farm groups.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox