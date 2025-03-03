One-month-old dies during ‘police raid’ in Rajasthan's Alwar; family files complaint

A one-month-old infant died allegedly during a police raid in Rajasthan’s Alwar district, leading the family to file a complaint against two policemen. One-month-old dies during ‘police raid’ in Rajasthan's Alwar. (Representative image)((Getty Images/iStockphoto))

The family members have alleged that the policemen, during the raid, stepped on the infant girl, Alisba, who was sleeping on a cot beside her mother.

The baby allegedly succumbed to her injuries on the spot. When the mother tried to intervene, she was allegedly pushed out of the house.

Additional SP Tejpal Singh said that a police team had gone to a house in the Naugawan police station area on Saturday to arrest an accused in a cyber fraud case.

However, the family has claimed that no female police personnel were present during the raid.

The incident sparked outrage in the area, with villagers staging a protest outside the Alwar superintendent of police’s residence, demanding strict action against the accused policemen.

Tejpal Singh said that the matter is under investigation.

Reacting to the incident, Congress' leader of opposition in Rajasthan, Tika Ram Jully, said, “Look at the kind of terror prevailing in Alwar by the police, where people are harassed unjustly in the name of cyber fraud, raids are conducted, and money is extorted.”

Jully said that he had also raised this issue in the state assembly, saying that the police detain 50 people, file cases against them, take money from some, and release them, while others are imprisoned.

“If the government had paid attention to this issue, this incident would not have happened, and the life of a one-month-old baby would not have been lost. A policeman murdered her by placing his foot on her. The chief minister should take cognisance of the matter, and the unjust harassment of people must stop,” Jully told ANI.

He alleged that criminals are working in connivance with the police, and innocent people are being ‘harassed.’

With PTI inputs