India News / 'Online filing of ITR glitches resolved': CBDT chairman
'Online filing of ITR glitches resolved': CBDT chairman

JB Mohapatra, Chairman of Central Board of Direct Taxes, said, "All the glitches and hiccups with regard to the filing of income tax returns have been resolved. On an average 2.5 lakh income tax returns are being filed per day."
Around 2.5 crore ITR has been filed and by December, the CBDT expects the numbers to go up to 4 crore.
Around 2.5 crore ITR has been filed and by December, the CBDT expects the numbers to go up to 4 crore.
Published on Nov 15, 2021 09:43 AM IST
ANI | , New Delhi

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Sunday said that all glitches and hiccups with regard to the online filing of I-T returns have been resolved.

JB Mohapatra, Chairman of Central Board of Direct Taxes, said, "All the glitches and hiccups with regard to the filing of income tax returns have been resolved. On an average 2.5 lakh income tax returns are being filed per day."

While inaugurating the Taxpayers' Lounge at IITF, 2021 at Pragati Maidan in Delhi, the chairman said, "Around 2.5 crore ITR has been filed and by December, we expect the numbers to go up to 4 crore."

Mohapatra said, "Taxpayers' Lounge at IITF seeks to promote an environment of trust between the Department and the taxpayers as also to educate them about the initiatives taken by the department in recent times."

Various activities like assistance in applying for PAN/e-PAN, Aadhaar-PAN linking and PAN related queries, assistance in e-filing and form 26AS (tax-credit) related queries and providing taxpayer information Series brochures on various topics are available both in e-format and paper format at taxpayers lounge.

Along with the Chairman, members of the CBDT, the Principal Director General of Income Tax (Administration and Tax Payer Services), the Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax (CCA), New Delhi and other senior officers of the Income Tax Department were present during the inauguration of taxpayers lounge. 

Monday, November 15, 2021
