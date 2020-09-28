e-paper
Covid-19 vaccine portal launched, all data linked to research, clinical trial on it, says Harsh Vardhan

The web portal will have data on research development, clinical trials on potential Covid-19 vaccine in India, its launch date and other information, health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said.

india Updated: Sep 28, 2020 17:32 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Niyati Singh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A health worker checks vitals of a Covid-19 patient inside the Commonwealth Games (CWG) Village Covid Care Centre, in New Delhi, India, on Sunday, September 27, 2020.
The Union health ministry on Monday launched an online portal about Covid-19 with all the latest information on the coronavirus disease.

“An online portal about Covid-19 vaccine has been launched. Everyone will be able to go online to that portal and look up all contemporary research-development and clinical trials related information. It will also provide information about other vaccinations provided in the country,” Dr Vardhan was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

The health ministry also said that the first vaccine in India will most likely be available by the first quarter of 2021.

“Research to develop a vaccine is being done expeditiously. There ar at least 3 viable such vaccine candidates that are in the phase of clinical trials right now in the country. We’re hopeful that within 1st quarter of 2021 it will be available,” Dr Vardhan added.

Also read | Amid fight against Covid, another virus from China has potential to cause disease in India: ICMR

The health ministry also released the 100-year timeline history of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) .

“Today’s a historic day for ICMR. It’s an honour for me to release the 100-year timeline of the history of ICMR within its premises today. The contribution of scientists associated with it is commemorated and serves as an inspiration to upcoming scientists,” he added.

India’s Covid-19 tally on Monday crossed 60-lakh mark after the country reported a spike of 82,170 new virus cases, according to Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry data. India’s case tally now stands at 60,74,703, with 95,542 deaths due to coronavirus.

