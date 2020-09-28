e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 28, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / First Covid-19 vaccine to be available in India by early 2021, says health ministry

First Covid-19 vaccine to be available in India by early 2021, says health ministry

During media briefing, Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said that the first vaccine would likely be available by the first quarter of next year.

india Updated: Sep 28, 2020 16:17 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Niyati Singh
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Niyati Singh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A health worker checks vitals of a Covid-19 patient inside the Commonwealth Games (CWG) Village Covid Care Centre, in New Delhi, India, on Sunday, September 27, 2020.
A health worker checks vitals of a Covid-19 patient inside the Commonwealth Games (CWG) Village Covid Care Centre, in New Delhi, India, on Sunday, September 27, 2020.(Sanjeev Verma/HT photo)
         

As the world races to develop a potential vaccine against coronavirus (Covid-19), the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday said that the first vaccine in India will most likely be available by early 2021.

The health ministry said the research to develop a Covid-19 vaccine is being “done expeditiously”.

During a media briefing, Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said, “Research to develop a vaccine is being done expeditiously. There ar at least 3 viable such vaccine candidates that are in the phase of clinical trials right now in the country. We’re hopeful that within 1st quarter of 2021 it will be available”, as quoted by ANI.

With a spike of 82,170 new coronavirus cases in last 24 hours, India’s Covid-19 tally crossed the 60-lakh mark on Monday, according to the data provided by health ministry.

The health ministry on Monday also released the 100-year timeline history of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) .

“Today’s a historic day for ICMR. It’s an honour for me to release the 100-year timeline of the history of ICMR within its premises today. The contribution of scientists associated with it is commemorated and serves as an inspiration to upcoming scientists,” Dr Vardhan told media.

tags
top news
Brahmos, Akash and Nirbhay: India rolls out its missiles to counter Chinese threat
Brahmos, Akash and Nirbhay: India rolls out its missiles to counter Chinese threat
After Rajput’s lawyer questioned CBI, agency says investigating all aspects
After Rajput’s lawyer questioned CBI, agency says investigating all aspects
Pakistan should tackle influx of outsiders in PoK, India tells UN rights body
Pakistan should tackle influx of outsiders in PoK, India tells UN rights body
Bombay HC asks Kangana Ranaut to submit her tweets, objectionable video by Sanjay Raut
Bombay HC asks Kangana Ranaut to submit her tweets, objectionable video by Sanjay Raut
Delhi airport’s T2 to resume flight operations from October 1
Delhi airport’s T2 to resume flight operations from October 1
ICU bed reservation: Delhi HC asks for healthcare providers association response
ICU bed reservation: Delhi HC asks for healthcare providers association response
Turkey prepares second indictment on 6 Khashoggi murder suspects: Report
Turkey prepares second indictment on 6 Khashoggi murder suspects: Report
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesFarm bills protestKshitij PrasadCovid 19 India TallyHappy birthday Ranbir Kapoor

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In