First Covid-19 vaccine to be available in India by early 2021, says health ministry

india

Updated: Sep 28, 2020 16:17 IST

As the world races to develop a potential vaccine against coronavirus (Covid-19), the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday said that the first vaccine in India will most likely be available by early 2021.

The health ministry said the research to develop a Covid-19 vaccine is being “done expeditiously”.

During a media briefing, Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said, “Research to develop a vaccine is being done expeditiously. There ar at least 3 viable such vaccine candidates that are in the phase of clinical trials right now in the country. We’re hopeful that within 1st quarter of 2021 it will be available”, as quoted by ANI.

With a spike of 82,170 new coronavirus cases in last 24 hours, India’s Covid-19 tally crossed the 60-lakh mark on Monday, according to the data provided by health ministry.

The health ministry on Monday also released the 100-year timeline history of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) .

“Today’s a historic day for ICMR. It’s an honour for me to release the 100-year timeline of the history of ICMR within its premises today. The contribution of scientists associated with it is commemorated and serves as an inspiration to upcoming scientists,” Dr Vardhan told media.