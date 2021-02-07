'Only BJP can bring asol poriborton in Bengal': PM Modi tears into Mamata govt
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday tore into the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government, saying it has "criminalised politics, institutionalised corruption and politicised the police".
"Mamata Didi gets angry if someone chants 'Bharat Mata ki Jai', but never loses cool if disloyal people speak against country. There is conspiracy against yoga, India-made tea and other goods. But Mamata Didi never said anything. I want to assure that India will give answer to all those people who are conspiring against the country," PM Modi said while addressing a rally in Haldia.
"People who talk about 'Ma, Mati and Manush' don't have the courage to raise their voice for 'Bharat Mata'. That's because these people have criminalised politics, institutionalised corruption and politicised the police," he added.
He also said that the people of Bengal expected 'mamata' (affection) from chief minister Mamata Banerjee but got 'nirmamta' (cruelty).
PM Modi said only a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government can free the state of this mismanagement. He exhorted people to vote in a BJP government to experience "asol poriborton (real change)" - like the one being experienced in Tripura.
He said that in West Bengal, the TMC and its friends Left Front and Congress party are together behind the curtains, accusing them of match-fixing. "They meet and greet each other, devise a strategy together. In Kerala too, there's a deal between Left and Congress. In Bengal, the Left and TMC are together; their squabbling is a sham."
PM Modi ended his 45-minute-long address with 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' chant.
The Prime Minister arrived in West Bengal from Assam for a three-and-a-half-hour visit on Sunday; he will inaugurate four projects in oil, gas, and infrastructure sectors in Haldia. He reached Haldia in a helicopter from Kolkata airport.
Banerjee did not attend the Prime Minister's programme. She had on January 23 refused to deliver her speech at an event on the occasion of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's 125th birth anniversary, after a section of the audience raised 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans in the presence of the prime minister.
Banerjee had said that such insult was "unacceptable".
The Prime Minister visited Haldia to give a boost to the BJP's campaign for West Bengal Assembly polls due in April-May this year. BJP chief JP Nadda had amped up the party's campaign on Saturday by flagging off the first Parivartan Rath Yatra.
“The Parivartan Yatra starts from here. It is not just the parivartan of the government but the parivartan of thinking. Mamata Banerjee came to power a decade ago with the slogan Ma Mati Manush (Mother, People and Soil). But down the line the mother was looted, the people weren’t protected and the soil was disrespected,” he said.
The next Rath Yatra will be launched on February 8 from Cooch Behar in north Bengal. The last two would be launched on February 9 from Jhargram and Tarapith in south Bengal.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Only BJP can bring asol poriborton in Bengal': PM Modi tears into Mamata govt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
West Bengal's Haldia prepares to welcome PM Modi today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Ma looted, Mati disrespected’: JP Nadda flags off BJP’s ‘rath yatra’ in Bengal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP President JP Nadda attacks Mamata Banerjee over farmer issues
- Farmers remain the focal point of Nadda’s visit in poll-bound Bengal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP plans to sign off Rath Yatras with Modi's rally in Kolkata in March
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mamata announces job creation, hike in farm aid ahead of elections
- Banerjee made the announcements while presenting the state’s vote-on-account in the legislative assembly and the last budget ahead of the polls.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tweets were extracted at gun point: TMC's Bratya Basu on #IndiaTogether
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Administration can’t stop them’: BJP firm on ‘rath yatras’ in West Bengal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In Bengal, the salience of Jai Shri Ram
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Will never allow': Mamata raises NRC issue again ahead of Bengal polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ECI may declare poll dates within a week: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Violence returns to Nandigram before elections, threatens to break brittle peace
- In present-day Nandigram, the battle lines seem to have been redrawn after Banerjee announced her candidature from the seat, the home turf of Adhikari, who has asserted he will defeat his former boss by "at least 50,000 votes" if fielded from the constituency.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amit Shah, JP Nadda to launch Parivartan Rath Yatras in poll-bound Bengal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CAA rules are under preparation: Govt tells Lok Sabha
- Union minister of state for the ministry of home affairs Nityanand Rai said the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), 2019, came into force from January 10, 2020.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP’s course correction in Bengal: Doors shut against mass joining of turncoats
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox