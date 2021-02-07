IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Elections / West Bengal Assembly Election / 'Only BJP can bring asol poriborton in Bengal': PM Modi tears into Mamata govt
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets a gathering before his address, in Haldia on Sunday.(ANI Photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets a gathering before his address, in Haldia on Sunday.(ANI Photo)
west bengal assembly election

'Only BJP can bring asol poriborton in Bengal': PM Modi tears into Mamata govt

He said that in West Bengal, the TMC and its friends Left Front and Congress party are together behind the curtains, accusing them of match-fixing.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON FEB 07, 2021 05:22 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday tore into the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government, saying it has "criminalised politics, institutionalised corruption and politicised the police".

"Mamata Didi gets angry if someone chants 'Bharat Mata ki Jai', but never loses cool if disloyal people speak against country. There is conspiracy against yoga, India-made tea and other goods. But Mamata Didi never said anything. I want to assure that India will give answer to all those people who are conspiring against the country," PM Modi said while addressing a rally in Haldia.

"People who talk about 'Ma, Mati and Manush' don't have the courage to raise their voice for 'Bharat Mata'. That's because these people have criminalised politics, institutionalised corruption and politicised the police," he added.

He also said that the people of Bengal expected 'mamata' (affection) from chief minister Mamata Banerjee but got 'nirmamta' (cruelty).

PM Modi said only a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government can free the state of this mismanagement. He exhorted people to vote in a BJP government to experience "asol poriborton (real change)" - like the one being experienced in Tripura.

He said that in West Bengal, the TMC and its friends Left Front and Congress party are together behind the curtains, accusing them of match-fixing. "They meet and greet each other, devise a strategy together. In Kerala too, there's a deal between Left and Congress. In Bengal, the Left and TMC are together; their squabbling is a sham."

PM Modi ended his 45-minute-long address with 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' chant.

The Prime Minister arrived in West Bengal from Assam for a three-and-a-half-hour visit on Sunday; he will inaugurate four projects in oil, gas, and infrastructure sectors in Haldia. He reached Haldia in a helicopter from Kolkata airport.

Banerjee did not attend the Prime Minister's programme. She had on January 23 refused to deliver her speech at an event on the occasion of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's 125th birth anniversary, after a section of the audience raised 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans in the presence of the prime minister.

Banerjee had said that such insult was "unacceptable".

The Prime Minister visited Haldia to give a boost to the BJP's campaign for West Bengal Assembly polls due in April-May this year. BJP chief JP Nadda had amped up the party's campaign on Saturday by flagging off the first Parivartan Rath Yatra.

“The Parivartan Yatra starts from here. It is not just the parivartan of the government but the parivartan of thinking. Mamata Banerjee came to power a decade ago with the slogan Ma Mati Manush (Mother, People and Soil). But down the line the mother was looted, the people weren’t protected and the soil was disrespected,” he said.

The next Rath Yatra will be launched on February 8 from Cooch Behar in north Bengal. The last two would be launched on February 9 from Jhargram and Tarapith in south Bengal.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pm modi narendra modi west bengal assembly elections 2021
app
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets a gathering before his address, in Haldia on Sunday.(ANI Photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets a gathering before his address, in Haldia on Sunday.(ANI Photo)
west bengal assembly election

'Only BJP can bring asol poriborton in Bengal': PM Modi tears into Mamata govt

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON FEB 07, 2021 05:22 PM IST
He said that in West Bengal, the TMC and its friends Left Front and Congress party are together behind the curtains, accusing them of match-fixing.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during attending an event marking the Diamond Jubilee of High Court of Gujarat on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during attending an event marking the Diamond Jubilee of High Court of Gujarat on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
west bengal assembly election

West Bengal's Haldia prepares to welcome PM Modi today

ANI, Purba Medinipur
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 05:55 AM IST
PM Modi is scheduled to visit two states Assam and West Bengal on Sunday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BJP chief JP Nadda (ANI)
BJP chief JP Nadda (ANI)
west bengal assembly election

‘Ma looted, Mati disrespected’: JP Nadda flags off BJP’s ‘rath yatra’ in Bengal

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 05:54 PM IST
The BJP chief on Saturday flagged off the ‘Poriborton Yatra’ in Nabadwip, the first of five planned in the poll-bound state.
READ FULL STORY
Close
**HANDOUT PHOTO MADE AVAILABLE FROM BJP OFFICE ON Feb. 4, 2021**Thrissur: BJP National President JP Nadda addresses a public meeting in Thrissur, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. (PTI Photo)(PTI02_04_2021_000322B)(PTI)
**HANDOUT PHOTO MADE AVAILABLE FROM BJP OFFICE ON Feb. 4, 2021**Thrissur: BJP National President JP Nadda addresses a public meeting in Thrissur, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. (PTI Photo)(PTI02_04_2021_000322B)(PTI)
west bengal assembly election

BJP President JP Nadda attacks Mamata Banerjee over farmer issues

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON FEB 06, 2021 02:40 PM IST
  • Farmers remain the focal point of Nadda’s visit in poll-bound Bengal
READ FULL STORY
Close
BJP National President JP Nadda addressing in a meeting, in Thrissur on Thursday. (ANI Photo)
BJP National President JP Nadda addressing in a meeting, in Thrissur on Thursday. (ANI Photo)
west bengal assembly election

BJP plans to sign off Rath Yatras with Modi's rally in Kolkata in March

By Joydeep Thakur, Kolkata, West Bengal, Jp Nadda
UPDATED ON FEB 06, 2021 01:28 PM IST
BJP leaders said the last part of the procession will begin on Sagar Island around February 12 and reach Kolkata in March. Union home minister Amit Shah is expected to flag it off.
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (ANI)(HT_PRINT)
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (ANI)(HT_PRINT)
west bengal assembly election

Mamata announces job creation, hike in farm aid ahead of elections

By HT Correspondent, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 04:17 AM IST
  • Banerjee made the announcements while presenting the state’s vote-on-account in the legislative assembly and the last budget ahead of the polls.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Basu, a prominent stage and screen personality himself besides being a director and playwright, said that identical words and phrases have been shared in the tweets of some celebrities deriding the agitation by the farmers against the new farm laws of the Centre.(BratyaBasuPolitical/Facebook)
Basu, a prominent stage and screen personality himself besides being a director and playwright, said that identical words and phrases have been shared in the tweets of some celebrities deriding the agitation by the farmers against the new farm laws of the Centre.(BratyaBasuPolitical/Facebook)
west bengal assembly election

Tweets were extracted at gun point: TMC's Bratya Basu on #IndiaTogether

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 06:54 PM IST
Basu took a swipe at TMC turncoats who went to Delhi recently in a chartered flight to join BJP and wondered whether the saffron party gave any importance to its local leaders.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BJP National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya during a public meeting in Midnapore district.(PTI)
BJP National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya during a public meeting in Midnapore district.(PTI)
west bengal assembly election

‘Administration can’t stop them’: BJP firm on ‘rath yatras’ in West Bengal

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 10:20 AM IST
Kailash Vijayvargiya, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s state in-charge, on Friday said that no stay orders have been given on the ‘rath yatras.’
READ FULL STORY
Close
The story of Jai Shri Ram goes beyond the BJP in Bengal. It has become a code of solidarity, a way of greeting, and a signal of anti-Trinamool consolidation. And it has become an everyday tool of political demarcation not only against the Trinamool but also against the patronising attitude of the old elites who privilege ideology over the everyday precarious experience of the subalterns (HINDUSTAN TIMES)
The story of Jai Shri Ram goes beyond the BJP in Bengal. It has become a code of solidarity, a way of greeting, and a signal of anti-Trinamool consolidation. And it has become an everyday tool of political demarcation not only against the Trinamool but also against the patronising attitude of the old elites who privilege ideology over the everyday precarious experience of the subalterns (HINDUSTAN TIMES)
opinion

In Bengal, the salience of Jai Shri Ram

By Sajjan Kumar
UPDATED ON FEB 04, 2021 06:23 AM IST
The state is witnessing the fusion of Hindutva and subaltern mobilisation against the political-cultural elite
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (PTI)(HT_PRINT)
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (PTI)(HT_PRINT)
india news

'Will never allow': Mamata raises NRC issue again ahead of Bengal polls

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 03:03 PM IST
The Centre on Tuesday told Parliament that it has not taken any decision on a nationwide roll-out of the National Register of Citizens.
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (PTI)
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (PTI)
west bengal assembly election

ECI may declare poll dates within a week: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Kolkata
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 03:33 PM IST
The Trinamool Congress chief said that her government had taken up a series of schemes and development projects for north Bengal and more work would be done after the elections are over
READ FULL STORY
Close
**EDS: TO GO WITH STORY CAL 4** Nandigram: Women look on from the window of their house at Nandigram in East Medinipur district, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee announced on Monday to contest in the upcoming WB state assembly elections from Nandigram in the backdrop of Suvendu Adhikari, a former confidante of the TMC joining the BJP--both heroes of the 2007 Nandigram movement, organising mass protests against the SEZ where Indonesia's Salim group intended to set up a chemical hub. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)(PTI01_21_2021_000054A)(PTI)
**EDS: TO GO WITH STORY CAL 4** Nandigram: Women look on from the window of their house at Nandigram in East Medinipur district, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee announced on Monday to contest in the upcoming WB state assembly elections from Nandigram in the backdrop of Suvendu Adhikari, a former confidante of the TMC joining the BJP--both heroes of the 2007 Nandigram movement, organising mass protests against the SEZ where Indonesia's Salim group intended to set up a chemical hub. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)(PTI01_21_2021_000054A)(PTI)
west bengal assembly election

Violence returns to Nandigram before elections, threatens to break brittle peace

PTI, Nandigram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 01:07 PM IST
  • In present-day Nandigram, the battle lines seem to have been redrawn after Banerjee announced her candidature from the seat, the home turf of Adhikari, who has asserted he will defeat his former boss by "at least 50,000 votes" if fielded from the constituency.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Amit Shah with BJP president JP Nadda . (File photo)
Amit Shah with BJP president JP Nadda . (File photo)
west bengal assembly election

Amit Shah, JP Nadda to launch Parivartan Rath Yatras in poll-bound Bengal

By Joydeep Thakur
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 09:36 AM IST
While Nadda is scheduled to flag off the first rath yatra from Nadabdwip town in south Bengal’s Nadia district on February 6, Shah is expected to launch one on February 11, from Cooch Behar
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union minister of state for the ministry of home affairs Nityanand Rai seen addressing a press conference in Delhi in this file picture from November 2020.(Santosh Kumar/Hindustan Times)
Union minister of state for the ministry of home affairs Nityanand Rai seen addressing a press conference in Delhi in this file picture from November 2020.(Santosh Kumar/Hindustan Times)
india news

CAA rules are under preparation: Govt tells Lok Sabha

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 10:32 PM IST
  • Union minister of state for the ministry of home affairs Nityanand Rai said the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), 2019, came into force from January 10, 2020.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Suvendu Adhikari recently joined the BJP in West Bengal. (HT Photo)
Suvendu Adhikari recently joined the BJP in West Bengal. (HT Photo)
west bengal assembly election

BJP’s course correction in Bengal: Doors shut against mass joining of turncoats

By Joydeep Thakur
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 11:41 AM IST
The BJP said it will be very particular about leaders’ antecedents and no leader associated with the mafia raj that the state’s ruling party is engaged in will be allowed
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP