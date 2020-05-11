e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 11, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Only containment areas should be red zones: Kejriwal

Only containment areas should be red zones: Kejriwal

india Updated: May 11, 2020 23:32 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

New Delhi: Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to consider the recategorisation of Delhi’s designated Covid-19 hot spots – keeping containment areas in the city as “red zones” and declaring the rest of the city a “green zone” to restart economic activity.

At the moment, all 11 revenue districts in the Capital are “red zones”, and can therefore ease the minimum lockdown restrictions as per the guidelines issued by the Union home ministry on May 1, two days before the nationwide lockdown was extended till at least May 17.

These districts have 81 containment zones between them, where the restrictions are tighter, movement is restricted, and essential goods are home delivered by the administration.

Kejriwal urged the Union government that only these containment zones should fall in the red category.

“The Delhi government has adopted two policies now. Reviving the economy, as a priority, and focussing on containing the number of Covid-19 related deaths. The chief minister has urged the PM to consider turning Delhi into a green zone, except the containment areas, so that more relaxations can be implemented,” said an official in the chief minister’s office familiar with the matter who asked not to be named.

Kejriwal raised the issue during a point the fifth meeting since the national lockdown was first imposed on March 25 between Modi and the CMs of all Indian states via video conference.

On May 3, when the Delhi government issued an order to implement the restrictions and relaxations for the extended lockdown period under the Centre’s guidelines, Kejriwal made the same appeal in a video press briefing.

In addition, the chief minister also asked the Union government for the release of central funds.

“The finance commission has not released funds to Delhi. So, the chief minister also requested the PM to release funds to Delhi from the finance commission,” the official quoted above said.

Delhi has been consistently demanding the Centre to raise its share in central taxes. As per latest audit report by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India, the government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) has maintained a revenue surplus over five years from 2013-14 to 2017-18.

However, the grants in aid received by Delhi from the Centre decreased Rs 2,825 crore (2016-17) to Rs 2,184 crore (2017-18). This included grants from Centre in lieu of share in central taxes, which remained stagnant at Rs 325 crore since 2001-02 although the central tax collections have grown substantially since 2001-02, the report pointed out.

The Centre has maintained that the amount has remained the same since 2001 because Delhi is a Union Territory and it is not covered under the Central Finance Commission.

top news
On exiting Covid-19 lockdown 3.0, PM Modi asks chief ministers to come up with blueprint
On exiting Covid-19 lockdown 3.0, PM Modi asks chief ministers to come up with blueprint
‘Allow economic activity in all of Delhi except...’: Kejriwal to PM Modi
‘Allow economic activity in all of Delhi except...’: Kejriwal to PM Modi
‘Mumbai’s local trains should resume only for essential services’: Uddhav Thackeray
‘Mumbai’s local trains should resume only for essential services’: Uddhav Thackeray
‘Shouldn’t play politics’: Mamata Banerjee disses Centre at Modi’s conference
‘Shouldn’t play politics’: Mamata Banerjee disses Centre at Modi’s conference
‘Only few stayed in touch,’ Sreesanth names India teammates who stood by him
‘Only few stayed in touch,’ Sreesanth names India teammates who stood by him
One car, 4,000 meals: How father-daughter duo in Goa fed those in need
One car, 4,000 meals: How father-daughter duo in Goa fed those in need
Disgruntled employee rams his truck against boss’ Ferrari
Disgruntled employee rams his truck against boss’ Ferrari
Covid-19 | Vikram Chandra on PM Modi’s meet with CMs, & other top news
Covid-19 | Vikram Chandra on PM Modi’s meet with CMs, & other top news
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19PM ModiIRCTCManmohan Singh Health StatusNirmala Sitharaman

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In