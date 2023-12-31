"Only Prime Minister who talks to people every month": BJP's Kishan Reddy asserts PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat transcends politics

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 31 (ANI): As Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the 108th episode of his monthly radio programme, Mann Ki Baat, on Sunday, Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy lauded the PM's efforts and said that he is the only Prime Minister in the world who talks to people of his country every month. HT Image

Reddy further asserted that the programme has nothing to do with politics and highlighted the citizen engagement undertaken through the programme.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

"Today we heard the 108th episode of Mann Ki Baat. This program has nothing to do with politics. PM Modi listens to the people and talks about social and economic perspectives of the society," remarked Kishan Reddy.

Reddy went on to praise Prime Minister Modi for his exceptional commitment to engaging with the citizens regularly.

"PM Modi is the only Prime Minister in the world who talks to millions of people in his country every month," he said while speaking to ANI.

The Prime Minister addressed the nation in the year's last episode of the Mann Ki Baat programme earlier today.

The popular programme on All India Radio, Prime Minister Mann Ki Baat, was started on October 3, 2014 and is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month at 11 am. The 30-minute programme completed its 100 episodes on April 30, 2023.

The Mann Ki Baat programme is a platform where the Prime Minister communicates directly with the people of the country.

Through this programme, the Prime Minister informs and inspires the people of the country on various topics. (ANI)