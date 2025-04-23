ONOE aims to alter basic principles of Constitution: Singhvi

New Delhi: Legal expert and Congress lawmaker Abhishek Singhvi on Tuesday emphasised that the Constitution (129th) amendment bill proposing simultaneous elections in the country would need ratification by at least half of the state legislatures, noting that the legislation aims at altering the basic principles of the Constitution. Abhishek Singhvi, who was deposing before the joint parliamentary committee (JPC) examining the bills on one nation, one election (ONOE), made a detailed presentation on legal points. (ANI PHOTO)

The Rajya Sabha member, who was deposing before the joint parliamentary committee (JPC) examining the bills on one nation, one election (ONOE), made a detailed presentation on legal points and said the draft laws violate the “will of the people” and principles of federalism.

When Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who is also part of the 31-member JPC, asked Singhvi if simultaneous polls lead to favourable verdict to the ruling party, the latter pointed to reports that suggest favourable results.

The senior advocate told the JPC that changing the schedule for Lok Sabha and assembly elections to hold them simultaneously would amount to curtailing the mandate of the voters as some assemblies’ five year-term would be reduced by a few years to sync the polls.

He emphasised that the Constitution amendment bill will need approval from at least half of the state legislatures, noting that it seeks to alter the basic principles of the Constitution. He pointed to certain provisos of Article 368(2) (which empowers Parliament to amend the Constitution) to back his argument on the need of ratification by state legislatures.

Singhvi maintained that federalism is most vital part of the basic structure and when it is interfered with or artificially curtailed, it tampers the basic structure.

The committee headed by BJP lawmaker PP Chaudhary is mandated to examine the bills on simultaneous polls — the Constitution (129th Amendment) Bill and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill — and give its report on whether they are sound enough for the purpose or need changes. The panel is likely to submit its report in monsoon session in July.

Several lawmakers, Chaudhary, Randeep Surjewala, Ghanshyam Tiwari and Sambit Patra, also asked questions to Singhvi.

BJP leader and Lok Sabha MP Bansuri Swaraj attended the meeting with a bag carrying a message about the “loot” in the National Herald case.

Talking to reporters later, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said: “(Swaraj) was roaming around with some slogan. I enjoyed it. I even asked her about her bag but she just smiled…”