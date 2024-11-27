Onus is on ED, CBI, SEBI to probe US charges on Gautam Adani: Jairam Ramesh

The Congress on Wednesday reiterated its demand for a probe into the alleged irregularities by industrialist Gautam Adani and his nephew Sagar following a criminal indictment and civil complaint by US prosecutors and regulators. Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh address a press conference in New Delhi. (ANI Photo)

Calling the clarification by Adani Green Energy, a subsidiary of the Adani Group, as nothing but “damage control through denial”, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said on X, “Not surprisingly, the ‘Modani’ ecosystem has let loose big legal cannons this morning. Now faced with serious action in other countries whose systems cannot intimidate or erode, the Modani ecosystem is attempting damage control through denial. This laughable attempt cannot dilute the seriousness of the charges levelled by US agencies.”

On Wednesday morning, Adani Green Energy, the firm at the centre of the allegations, clarified in a stock exchange filing that both the industrialist and his nephew have not been charged with violations of the United States Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, adding that the charges were related to financial penalties and not bribery.

The Congress leader, however, pointed out that the charges mentioned in the US Department of Justice indictment, which claimed that the Adanis “devised a scheme” to offer bribes to the Indian government of nearly ₹2,029 crore in “exchange for Indian government officials causing the state electricity distribution companies to execute PSAs”.

Ramesh said the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has an obligation towards the nation and must conduct investigations into the matter, “rather than act as tools of a corrupt political-business nexus”.

“This is the moment of reckoning for our institutions and the Indians who occupy those offices. History will neither forgive nor forget this moment. As for our part, we will continue to raise these issues in Parliament and with the people,” he said.

Adani Green Energy has termed the indictment claims as “incorrect”. “These directors have been charged on three counts: securities fraud conspiracy, wire fraud conspiracy, and securities fraud,” it said.

Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, too stressed his party’s demand to arrest Gautam Adani, adding that the industrialist would not accept the charges mentioned by the US prosecutors.

“Do you think Adani is going to accept the charges? Obviously, he is going to deny the charges. The point is he has to be arrested. Hundreds of people are being arrested on tiny charges. Adani has been indicted in the United States for thousands of crores. He should be in jail. The government is protecting him,” he told reporters outside Parliament on Wednesday.