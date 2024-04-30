 Ooty records its highest ever temperature | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Apr 30, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ooty records its highest ever temperature

ByDivya Chandrababu, Chennai
Apr 30, 2024 08:36 AM IST

Ooty records highest-ever temperature of 29°C, 5.4 degrees above average. Trend to continue for a day or two, attributed to local factors and heatwave conditions in India.

Ooty in Tamil Nadu has recorded its highest-ever temperature of 29 degrees Celsius on April 28, said director of regional meteorological centre (RMC) Chennai, S Balachandran. This is 5.4 degrees above the average temperature for Ooty in Nilgiris district. The previous all-time record was on April 29 in 1986 where it was 28.5 degrees Celsius, RMC said.

In January, Ooty’s temperature dipped to 1.3 degrees celsius (HT)
In January, Ooty’s temperature dipped to 1.3 degrees celsius (HT)

“This is the all-time high temperature recorded in Ooty. This trend will continue for another day or two,” Balachandran said. “People would usually go to hilly regions during the summer but that’s also getting warmer now.”

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Chief minister MK Stalin on Monday left for another hill station Kodaikanal with his family.

After a weather station was established in Ooty in 1951, the other records were on April 11, 1969 – 28.1 degrees Celsius and May 5, 1993 – 28 degrees celsius.

In January, Ooty’s temperature dipped to 1.3 degrees celsius. The cold was accompanied by frost and residents were keeping warm in bonfires. Now, the district is facing unprecedented heat which weathermen attribute to local factors and heatwave conditions across India. “It is due to local factors such as environment, trees, wind, moisture and the whole of India getting warmer,” said Balachandran. “We can see the effects of climate change slowly.”

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for heatwave conditions till May 3. “Heat wave conditions are likely to prevail at isolated pockets over north interior Tamil Nadu,” the IMD said on Monday. “Due to humid air and high temperatures, hot and discomfort weather is very likely to prevail in isolated pockets over the rest of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.”

The highest temperature was recorded in Erode- 42 degree celsius while Chennai recorded 38.6 degree celsius. Light rain has been predicted for Kanyakumari and Tirunelveli districts.

Chief secretary Shiv Das Meena on April 26 held a review meeting with officials of Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation as demand for power is peaking particularly in Chennai.

Discover the pivotal moments that shaped India's electoral journey on the Eras section of our exclusive Elections product. Access all content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Divya Chandrababu

    Divya Chandrababu is an award-winning political and human rights journalist based in Chennai, India. Divya is presently Assistant Editor of the Hindustan Times where she covers Tamil Nadu & Puducherry. She started her career as a broadcast journalist at NDTV-Hindu where she anchored and wrote prime time news bulletins. Later, she covered politics, development, mental health, child and disability rights for The Times of India. Divya has been a journalism fellow for several programs including the Asia Journalism Fellowship at Singapore and the KAS Media Asia- The Caravan for narrative journalism. Divya has a master's in politics and international studies from the University of Warwick, UK. As an independent journalist Divya has written for Indian and foreign publications on domestic and international affairs.

News / India News / Ooty records its highest ever temperature
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On