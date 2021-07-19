Monsoon session: Oppn to raise price rise, govt says ready to discuss all issues

The stage is set for a confrontation between the government and the Opposition over the issues of fuel price rise, vaccination strategy and farm laws in the monsoon session of Parliament that starts from Monday.

The government has announced that it is ready to face any debate. The Opposition has planned an offensive on the first day over the fuel price hike. According to two leaders, government managers proposed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will brief floor leaders on India’s Covid management in an exclusive meeting. All Opposition parties rejected the offer, insisting on a proper parliamentary debate on the subject.

The session comes in the backdrop of the second wave of the pandemic that saw an acute oxygen crisis in large parts of the country. While both the treasury and the Opposition benches will look for opportunities to corner each other, the recent assembly polls and the long-term goals of the 2024 general elections may also add to the underlying politics in the session.

Participating in an all-party meeting on Sunday, PM Modi urged 31 political parties that “there should be meaningful discussion in both the Houses” and reminded them it’s “the responsibility of all to create such a conducive environment”. “Took part in the all-party meeting before the start of Parliament’s Monsoon Session. We look forward to a productive session where all issues can be debated as well as discussed in a constructive manner,” Modi later tweeted.

Parliamentary affairs minister Pralhad Joshi told journalists, “The Prime Minister said that as per our traditions of healthy democracy, issues concerning the people should be raised in an amicable manner, and the government should be given the opportunity to respond to these discussions.”

“The Prime Minister said the people’s representatives truly know the ground-level situation, and hence their participation in the discussions enriches the decision-making process,” said Joshi. Modi also pointed out that most of the MPs have been vaccinated and it will help them to be actively working in Parliament.

In the all-party meeting, Rajya Sabha Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge demanded more bills should be scrutinised and every week, one short-duration discussion and a Calling Attention motion must be allowed. The Congress leader also asked for an election to the post of deputy speaker, which has been lying vacant for more than two years now.

Kharge even took jibes at Modi, before he joined the meeting at its fag end, to demand that the PM should not come when key parties have already spoken as it amounts to disrespect for those parties, according to two leaders present in the meeting.

Trinamool Congress leaders Sudip Bandopadhyay and Derek O Brien raised seven issues, including sidelining of the states, discrepancies in vaccine distribution and “motivated functioning of central agencies”.

But petrol price hike remained the top issue for most opposition parties followed by a fresh demand to repeal the controversial farm laws. The Trinamool Congress asked for enactment of the Women’s Reservation Bill. The DMK demanded a discussion on devolution of the GST, after many states claimed the Centre has not paid their dues. The TRS mentioned that PSUs should be turned profitable and should not be disinvested.

Five political parties including the TRS, YSRCP and BSP wanted a debate on Scheduled Ten of the Indian Constitution as anti-defection cases regularly come up before the legislative houses or courts. The BJD demanded that the bill for the legislative council of Odisha should be expedited.

Samajwadi Party leader Ramgopal Varma expressed concern over quick passage of bills without scrutiny. His outburst against some governors surprised many as he accused gubernatorial offices of trying to become more powerful than elected chief ministers.

NCP leader Sharad Pawar asked for a debate on inflation and the CPI(M) demanded a review of labour laws.

Joshi listed 29 bills and two pieces of financial legislation. He sought cooperation for all and reiterated that all issues can be discussed in Parliament.

In another all-party meeting, chaired by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, several Opposition leaders asked for reintroduction of the MPLAD fund after it was cancelled last year for two financial years due to the pandemic. The Speaker assured the members that he would talk to the Prime Minister on the issue.