‘Operation Sindoor continues’: BJP as India crush Pakistan in Women's World Cup clash

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday praised Team India after its victory over Pakistan in the ICC Women’s World Cup, saying that ‘Operation Sindoor’ continues. India beat Pakistan by 88 runs, with Kranti Goud and Deepti Sharma taking three wickets each. Tensions were already high in the India vs Pakistan Women’s World Cup clash. (Image: X/@BJP4India)

“13-0! India’s perfect record against Pakistan at ODI World Cups continues. #OperationSindoor continues. India wins. Now and always,” the BJP posted on X.

Earlier in the day, Home Minister Amit Shah also hailed India’s win against the Pakistani women as a “perfect strike.”

Reacting to India’s win, Amit Shah wrote on X, “Dominating display of India's cricketing might by our Women's Cricket team in today's match in the ICC Women's World Cup. Nation is proud of our team. Best wishes for your upcoming matches.”

India vs Pakistan Women’s World Cup clash

Tensions were already high in the India vs Pakistan Women’s World Cup clash, as both captains skipped the customary handshake at the toss and barely acknowledged each other throughout the game.

At the recent men’s Asia Cup in the United Arab Emirates, the India and Pakistan captains had also avoided shaking hands in all three encounters between the two sides.

The match took another dramatic turn during Pakistan’s second innings after a controversial dismissal of opener Muneeba Ali, who was sent back after just scoring two runs off 12 balls.

India's Kranti Goud delivered a full ball that beat Muneeba’s limited footwork and struck her pad. Although the ball appeared to pitch slightly outside the leg stump, leading the umpire to reject the LBW appeal, the real twist came moments later.

As Muneeba stepped out of her crease, a throw from the field hit the stumps. While she had initially grounded her bat, it was in the air at the moment the ball hit the stumps.

After a tense wait, the big screen confirmed the decision: Muneeba was out.