‘Perfect strike': Amit Shah as India crushes Pakistan in tense Women’s World Cup clash

Home minister Amit Shah on Sunday hailed India's win over the Pakistani women's cricket team in the ICC Women's World Cup as a “perfect strike”. The home minister called India women's cricket team's performance as a “dominating display of India's cricketing might”. India's Kranti Goud celebrates the wicket of Pakistan's Aliya Riaz during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday. (AP)

India beat Pakistan by 88 runs at R Premadasa Stadium of Sri Lanka's Colombo on Sunday in the Women's World Cup game which was marred by controversy as players refused to shake hands.

Reacting to the India win, home minister Amit Shah wrote on X, “Dominating display of India's cricketing might by our Women's Cricket team in today's match in the ICC Women's World Cup. Nation is proud of our team. Best wishes for your upcoming matches.”

Tensions were already high in the India vs Pakistan Women’s World Cup clash, with both captains skipping the customary handshake at the toss and barely acknowledging each other during the match. The drama escalated further during Pakistan’s second innings with a controversial dismissal involving opener Muneeba Ali, who was sent back after scoring just two off 12 balls.

India's Kranti Goud delivered a full ball that beat Muneeba’s limited footwork and struck her pad. Although the delivery seemed to have pitched just outside leg stump, leading the umpire to reject the LBW appeal, the real twist came moments later. As Muneeba stepped out of her crease, a throw from the field hit the stumps. While she had initially grounded her bat, it was in the air at the moment the ball hit the stumps.

After a tense wait, the big screen confirmed the decision: Muneeba was out.

The India-Pakistan Women's World Cup match comes days after animosity was seen brewing the men's Asia Cup in Dubai between the teams of the two countries.

Controversial moments on Sunday's match began from the very toss. Pakistan skipper Fatima Sana's call of "tails" was misheard by match referee Shandre Fritz and announcer Mel Jones as "heads".

When the coin landed heads up, the decision was incorrectly awarded to Fatima, who chose to field.