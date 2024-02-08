Oppn cities ‘unprecedented’ unemployment to target govt

The Congress on Wednesday slammed the Narendra Modi-led central government over the interim budget while raising multiple issues such as increasing unemployment, debt and poverty . Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks in the Lok Sabha during the interim budget session of the Parliament (ANI)

Initiating the debate on the Interim Budget 2024-25 in Lok Sabha, senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said the government was about “all talk and no action” and alleged that the government has “no data available” to reveal the “real situation of poverty and consumption in the country”.

Commenting on finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s remarks describing GDP as governance, development and performance, Tharoor said that under the current dispensation ‘G’ “stands for governmental intrusion and tax terrorism, ‘D’ for demographic betrayal and ‘P’ for poverty continuing”.Noting that the finance minister talked about four new castes: poor, women, youth and farmers, Tharoor said all four groups are some of the worst performing groups in most categories of social and economic policy performance.

“The unprecedented levels of unemployment have left countless citizens, especially our young demographic workforce, with few prospects for a brighter tomorrow,” he said.

Talking about lack of basis for judging poverty, he said: “We are in a statistical void and what we only have is the multi-dimensional poverty index of the Niti Aayog which is a new index that they have created and it cannot be compared with any past poverty numbers...” “We absolutely have no basis for judging whether poverty has actually gone down as the finance minister claims... the NDA apparently stands for No Data Available,” he said.

Taking part in the debate, Sharad Pawar-led party’s MP Supriya Sule congratulated Sitharaman for being the first woman after former PM Indira Gandhi to lead the budget even as she raised the issue of Artificial Intelligence and its impact on the workforce. “What is your plan to tackle unemployment as jobs fall due to rise in technology?” she asked the Centre.

She also slammed the government’s ban on the export of onions and claimed that the Indian government did not “love Indian farmers.”

Sule also advised the Centre to be “fiscally prudent” and to “focus on financially empowering people rather than focusing solely on capital expenditure and infrastructure”.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Manish Tiwari said:“The debt has gone up three times...the growth of the economy is not due to the taxes being collected by the states, it is because of the debt that is being taken. Your economy grew by 1.5 but the debt grew by 3 times...is this a good indication for the economy? We seriously need to deliberate upon this.”

Hitting back, BJP MP and former minister of state for finance and civil aviation Jayant Sinha said, “Shashi Tharoor and Supriya Sule presented several figures. They cherry-picked the data ...and spoke about us. But they did not even mention the work done by NITI Aayog on multidimensional poverty. They sidelined it completely.”