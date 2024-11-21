Oppn lauds Cong MLA’s criticism of Sidda over inadequate aid for Vijayanagara

The opposition on Wednesday cited Congress MLA HR Gaviyappa’s criticisms against state government for allotting inadequate development grants for Vijayanagara and questioned chief minister Siddaramaiah for “ignoring” the district is the current government has “no shortage of funds”. Congress MLA HR Gaviyappa expressed dissatisfaction over the ₹ 10 crore grant allocated to the newly formed Vijayanagara district, calling it insufficient for addressing critical issues such as roads and hospital construction (HT Photo)

Gaviyappa expressed dissatisfaction over the ₹10 crore grant allocated to the newly formed Vijayanagara district, calling it insufficient for addressing critical issues such as roads and hospital construction. “The previous government did much more for this region. Now, I cannot even answer constituents’ questions due to stalled development projects,” he said on Tuesday.

In response, the JD(S) sin a statement said: “Chief minister Siddaramaiah claims there’s no shortage of funds, yet why is Vijayanagara ignored? Is this fair governance?”.

The BJP also accused the government of financial mismanagement. Senior BJP leader CT Ravi said: “This government’s caste-based policies are harming development. Even Congress MLAs are now voicing their frustration.”

“When Congress MLAs themselves are crying for funds, it’s clear this administration is bankrupt,” he said, adding that the situation reflected the Congress’ inability to manage governance effectively.

Responding to the controversy, deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar said: “Funds are allocated based on priorities and needs across 224 constituencies. Not every demand for ₹100 crore can be fulfilled.” Shivakumar assured that any gaps in fund allocation would be addressed in due course. Minister Cheluvarayaswamy said that grant variations were minor and temporary.

A senior Congress leader said: “We have inherited several challenges, and development remains a priority. However, it must be balanced with the needs of our welfare programmes.”