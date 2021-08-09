Oppn says it’ll back govt on OBCs bill

Opposition parties on Monday decided to “cooperate” with the government to pass the 127th amendment to the Constitution, restoring the power of states to identify socially and economically backward classes for reservation (quotas) in jobs and college admissions -- something that was taken away after a May verdict of the Supreme Court’s Constitution Bench that said only the President of India had this power.

The decision of as many as 14 Opposition parties means that a Bill will finally be passed peacefully in the Monsoon Session that has suffered unabated disruptions and protests from the beginning. The Opposition, however, also decided to continue, inside and outside Parliament, its agitation over the Pegasus snooping controversy, the farm laws and spiraling price rise.

In the Opposition’s meeting on Monday to decide a collective strategy for the last week of the ongoing session, Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge initiated the discussion, highlighting the need to reach a consensus on the 127th constitutional amendment. According to two leaders present in the meeting, he highlighted how states would benefit and how this important legislation has been brought to bypass the Supreme Court ruling.

“All parties agreed to support the legislation to ensure that the Constitutional amendment is passed in unanimity,” said Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) leader NK Premachandran.

The Union government’s review petition on the May verdict was also dismissed by the Supreme Court, necessitating the legislative approach even as states accused the Centre of taking away their rights in violation of the federal structure of the Constitution.

Last month, social justice minister Virendra Kumar assured the Upper House that the government was in consultation with legal experts to find a way around the apex court’s ruling.

The Centre’s position has all along been that the President’s power is restricted to identifying and categorising socially and educationally backward communities (SEBC) for the central list .

The Opposition’s decision to support the move is understandable. It cannot oppose the amendment without looking anti-other backward classes (or OBCs, the most powerful political base in the country), and the change will help opposition parties in states where they are in power (just as it will with the Bharatiya Janata Party in states where it is).

“The reason for the Opposition to come together to support the 127th Constitutional Amendment Bill, 2021, is the upcoming early elections next year in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab and Manipur. Almost all the states going to the polls have a substantial OBC vote bank. Moreover, with the TMC (Trinamool Congress) winning in West Bengal, the Opposition has got a moral booster not only in opposing issues in Parliament jointly but also giving strategic support as an Opposition for election convenience. If this strategic behaviour of the Opposition is reflected in the elections, then the BJP might face a tough election battle,” said Achiransu Acharyya, economist, Visva Bharati University.

The opposition parties also decided at Monday’s meeting that no other business would be allowed as long as the government doesn’t agree to their demand to discuss Pegasus in the House. Te government, which has neither confirmed nor denied the use of the spyware, has not agreed to this.

“The meeting also discussed that some form of agitation should be launched to protest against the rising fuel prices in a day or two ,” said Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Elamaram Kareem.

So far, the Monsoon Session of Parliament, which began on July 19, has been rocked by frequent protests and disruptions. Both Houses have seen Opposition lawmakers troop to the Well, hold placards and shout slogans against the government over their demand to discuss the Pegasus row, the three farm laws and rising fuel prices. Seven Trinamool MPs have faced suspension for “unruly” behaviour, even as opposition leaders accused the Chair of not allowing them to express their views.