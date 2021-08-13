Oppn & treasury benches like his two eyes, equal for him, says RS Chairman Naidu

Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday said the Opposition and Treasury benches in the Upper House of parliament are like his two eyes and are equal for him. His statement came a day after an interim report is said to have named some Opposition MPs for allegedly indulging in unruly behaviour and clashing with security personnel deputed there, while the latter have claimed the government was trying to defame them and had suppressed their voice in Parliament.

The monsoon session was came to a premature end on Wednesday when it was adjourned ahead of schedule amid the turmoil.

Naidu said a proper vision is possible with two eyes and he held both the sides in equal esteem and on many occasions, it was the collective responsibility for both the sides to enable smooth functioning of the House. The monsoon session of Parliament witnessed regular disruptions with the Opposition, led by the Congress, stuck to its demand on discussions and debates on issues like the Pegasus controversy, Covid-19 situation and months-long farmers’ protest.

The legislatures were meant for debate and discussion and outside political battles should not be fought on the “Table of the House”, news agency ANI quoted Naidu as saying.

When asked about the action being contemplated against some of the alleged unruly scenes in the Rajya Sabha during the monsoon session, Naidu said detailed consideration was being undertaken and an appropriate view would be taken at the earliest.

Earlier, it was reported the Rajya Sabha Chairman was looking into past precedents and actions and whether the matter should be handed over to the privilege committee or a new panel should be formed.

On some Bills being referred to the Select Committee of the House, he said whenever differences persist on such matters in the House, the House collectively takes a decision and the Chair cannot force it one way or the other.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also met Naidu on Thursday and the two reviewed the "unfortunate sequence of events in parliament" during the Monsoon Session.

The Vice President's Secretariat tweeted the duo expressed "deep concern" over the disruptive behaviour of some parliamentarians.

Parliament sources said both the presiding officers felt that these incidents have dented the dignity and stature of the highest legislature in the country.

