News / India News / ‘Opportunity to celebrate your extraordinary success’: Australian PM wishes India on Republic Day

‘Opportunity to celebrate your extraordinary success’: Australian PM wishes India on Republic Day

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Jan 26, 2024 10:02 AM IST

January 26 is a national holiday in Australia too, and is observed as ‘Australia Day.’

Describing India's Republic Day as an ‘opportunity’ to celebrate the country's ‘extraordinary success across more than seven decades of independence,’ Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese on Friday noted how the two nations ‘have never been closer.’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese. (AFP)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese. (AFP)

“The bonds between our two nations are lifelong and intergenerational, built on the deep and enduring links between our people. The Indian diaspora here in Australia is the lifeblood of our friendship,” Albanese said in a statement on his X handle.

The Australian premier continued: “Importantly, ours is a relationship with a bright future. As we together honour and cherish the region we call home, we are united in advancing and preserving an open, inclusive, stable, and prosperous Indo-pacific.”

He concluded the note by congratulating all those celebrating ‘the great achievements of the Republic of India.’

India and Australia, as Albanese mentioned in his message, both have a 'national day' on January 26. While Republic Day commemorates the coming into effect of the Constitution of India (January 26, 1950), 'Australia Day' is ‘the anniversary of the arrival of the First Fleet of 11 convict ships from Great Britain, and the raising of the Union Jack at Sydney Cove by its commander Captain Arthur Phillip, in 1788.’

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

