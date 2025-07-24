Opposition bloc will ‘collectively decide’ on VP election: Mallikarjun Kharge

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge told HT on Wednesday that the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) will “collectively take a decision” for the upcoming vice-president election. The Election Commission of India, earlier in the day, announced that it has already started the preparations relating to the vice-presidential elections, 2025. (PTI)

The Election Commission of India, earlier in the day, announced that it “has already started the preparations relating to the vice-presidential elections, 2025. On completion of the preparatory activities, the announcement of the election schedule to the office of the Vice-President of India will follow as soon as possible.”

VP Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned on Monday evening, citing health grounds, in an unexpected move that has rocked Parliament for two days. On Wednesday, Kharge told HT, “We will call a meeting of the INDIA group parties and take a collective decision on what to do for the VP election.”

In the last VP election in 2022, the Congress-led Opposition fielded former Union minister Margaret Alva against Dhankhar. The INDIA bloc came into existence next year when more than 30 parties joined hands to fight the Lok Sabha polls.

Kharge added that every party needed to be consulted to arrive at a decision and the bloc will act together on issues inside and outside Parliament.

A section of the Congress leaders indicated that the INDIA group will decide its candidate depending on several factors, including the National Democratic Alliance’s nominee.