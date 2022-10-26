Home / India News / Opposition criticises DMK govt over cylinder blast in Coimbatore

“This government is treating the police as an agency for their vendetta without giving them the power to reprimand wrongdoers, so there are reports that this is an intelligence failure,” Leader of the Opposition and AIADMK leader Edappadi Palaniswami said in a statement.

Opposition parties in Tamil Nadu have slammed the ruling DMK government over explosion in the Coimbatore district (ANI)
ByDivya Chandrababu, Chennai

Opposition parties in Tamil Nadu have slammed the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagham (DMK) government over Sunday’s cylinder explosion in the Coimbatore district, alleging that the law and order situation in the state is deteriorating.

“Is this an accident caused by a gas cylinder explosion, or is this a conspiracy?”

The AIADMK interim general secretary further said that Tamil Nadu was a peaceful state during their government from 2011 to 2021.

“I insist that the police should conduct an independent investigation without political pressure. Find the real culprits behind the blast and take action against them immediately,” he said.

Meanwhile, expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam also released a statement on Tuesday saying that the DMK government’s poor law and order has led to people making bombs.

“For the last one and half years, extremism, robbery, murder, violence has been rampant in Tamil Nadu,” Panneerselvam said.

“If the DGP himself visits the spot, it is clear that there is something behind this.”

BJP state president K Annamalai took to Twitter on Monday to question why chief minister M K Stalin was silent about what he termed a suicide bombing attack.

“It is a clear-cut terror act with ISIS links,” Annamalai said. He added that it is a failure of the state’s intelligence machinery and the DMK government.

In a series of tweets on Tuesday, electricity minister V Senthilbalaji said that the blasts should not be communalised. “The DGP rushed to the spot on the orders of the CM,” he said. “Police have made quick arrests. No one has been provoked and Diwali celebrations continued peacefully.” However, there has been so official reaction from the state government.

