Search
Saturday, Jul 05, 2025
New Delhi oC

Opposition demands Kerala health minister’s resignation after Kottayam hospital collapse

ByVishnu Varma, Kochi
Published on: Jul 05, 2025 09:26 AM IST

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan and Health Minister Veena George mourn the death of D Bindu, while Congress and BJP demand George's resignation amid protests.

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the state health minister Veena George condoled the death of the woman in the collapse of a portion of a building at the Kottayam Government Medical College hospital (MCH) and pledged support to her family, even as opposition parties like the Congress and BJP unleashed protests demanding George’s resignation on Friday.

Minister VN Vasavan meets family members of D Bindu, who died after a portion of the Government Medical College in Kottayam collapsed on Thursday (PTI)
Minister VN Vasavan meets family members of D Bindu, who died after a portion of the Government Medical College in Kottayam collapsed on Thursday (PTI)

D Bindu (52), a native of Thalayolaparambu and a textile worker, was buried under the rubble when an old toilet block of a dilapidated building of the Govt MCH caved in around 10:30 am on Thursday. While authorities claimed the building was in disuse and closed to the public, bystanders of patients at the spot said many of them had been using the toilets inside the building. Bindu’s family and activists of the Congress, who were present at the spot, alleged that she lost her life due to an inordinate delay in initiating the search and rescue operations. Ministers like George and VN Vasavan, who had reached the spot, had initially claimed that the building was not in use and that only two persons had suffered minor injuries.

On Friday, Congress and the BJP carried out protests across the state, in front of government medical college hospitals and to the official and personal residences of the health minister, demanding her resignation. The two parties echoed the line that the woman’s life was snuffed out due to the delay in search operations, and remarks by the two ministers claiming everyone was safe.

CM Vijayan, in a short statement, called the death of Bindu ‘unfortunate and heartbreaking.’

“The government will take all precautions to prevent the recurrence of such unfortunate incidents. Appropriate assistance will be provided to Bindu’s family. We share in their grief. The family will have the help and support of the government,” the CM said.

Minister George, who was criticised by the Opposition for not meeting Bindu’s family members or visiting her home in Thalayolaparambu, said the death of Bindu was extremely painful.

“The grief of that family is my grief too. I share in the family’s grief and pay my respects. The government will stand with the family of Bindu,” she said in a post on Facebook.

Meanwhile, thousands poured into Bindu’s humble home in Thalayolaparambu to pay respects. Her remains were cremated within the compound of her home.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Opposition demands Kerala health minister’s resignation after Kottayam hospital collapse
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On