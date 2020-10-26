e-paper
Home / India News / Opposition has gone directionless: Nadda

Opposition has gone directionless: Nadda

Attacking Congress over its opposition to abrogation of Article 370, which granted special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, Nadda said the Congress was indirectly supporting Pakistan.

india Updated: Oct 26, 2020, 01:02 IST
HTC and PTI
HTC and PTI
Hindustan Times, Jaipur
BJP National President J.P. Nadda was speaking after inaugurating two party offices and laying the foundation of six offices in various districts of the state.
BJP National President J.P. Nadda was speaking after inaugurating two party offices and laying the foundation of six offices in various districts of the state. (PTI)
         

Bharatiya Janata Party national president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Sunday attacked the Opposition alleging that it has “become directionless”.

“It is unfortunate that the Opposition has gone directionless. It has started opposing the country in its antagonism towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Nadda said, while addressing party workers in here through video conference.

Attacking Congress over its opposition to abrogation of Article 370, which granted special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, Nadda said the Congress was indirectly supporting Pakistan.

“At a time when the entire country was celebrating after the abrogation of Article 370, Rahul Gandhi contended that injustice was done to the people in Srinagar,” he said.

Nadda was speaking after inaugurating two party offices and laying the foundation of six offices in various districts of the state.

The BJP chief further said that party workers have the responsibility to support government initiatives to ensure that they reach the people and to engage the Opposition in political discourse.

Terming the agrarian reform laws as revolutionary, he said PM Modi freed the farmers of restrictions, and they can now sell their produce in any market.

He said that the Modi government has worked to secure the country “on land and in air and water”, and referred to the development of border infrastructure that facilitated swift transport of Army personnel and logistics.

Nadda also targeted the Congress government in Rajasthan, alleging that the state is reeling from corruption and lawlessness. He said that the state government lacks a commitment towards the people of the state, and the BJP should work to return to power in the next polls.

Reacting to Nadda’s statement, Congress spokesperson Pranav Jha said, “ In spite of the BJP’s best efforts to derail and distract the people from real issues in Bihar, the opposition’s campaign and narrative is only about employment, migrant workers, farm distress and failed Nitish-Modi government. There is massive anti- incumbency. Nothing is working for the JD(U)-BJP...the people of the state have resolved to overthrow this unholy alliance.”

