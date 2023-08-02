Home / India News / Opposition leaders meet President Murmu to discuss Manipur issue

Opposition leaders meet President Murmu to discuss Manipur issue

PTI | | Posted by Sreelakshmi B
Aug 02, 2023 12:18 PM IST

MPs of the opposition INDIA allaince who visited Manipur on July 29-30 are part of the opposition delegation meeting the President.

Opposition leaders on Wednesday met President Droupadi Murmu here to seek her intervention on the Manipur issue.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge had sought time from President Murmu on behalf of the opposition parties.
Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge had sought time from President Murmu on behalf of the opposition parties.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge had sought time from President Murmu on behalf of the opposition parties.

The opposition parties are seeking the President's intervention in the matter, claiming that violence in the BJP-ruled northeastern state is continuing unabated.

READ | Opposition MPs visit violence-hit Manipur: ‘Sleeping like Kumbhkaran…’

Some MPs of the opposition Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) who visited Manipur on July 29-30 are part of the opposition delegation meeting the President.

The opposition is demanding a statement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi followed by a discussion under Rule 267 after suspending all other House business, while the ruling dispensation wants a short-duration discussion on Manipur which will be replied to by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, August 02, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out