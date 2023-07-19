On Congress' ‘not interested' in PM post remark, TMC MP's pitch for Mamata Banerjee

After the Congress party indicated it was not interested in bagging the Prime Minister’s chair after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Trinamool Congress party leader Shatabdi Roy on Tuesday expressed her party's preference for West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee as the Prime Ministerial face. CM of Punjab Bhagwant Mann, CM of Karnataka Siddaramaiah, CM of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Khagre, NCP leader Sharad Pawar during two day opposition parties meeting at Bengaluru on Tuesday.

Upon being asked about Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's remark on the matter, TMC MP Shatabdi Roy said “(In that case)… we would like Mamata Banerjee to be.” Roy was speaking to reporters in Bengal's Birbhum.

‘Congress’ intention not to assume power'

Earlier in the day, Kharge said the Congress' intention is "not to assume power for ourselves.” His remarks came during his address to the mega 26-party meet of Opposition leaders, held in Bengaluru, Karnataka, aimed at defeating the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in next general elections. Kharge said the parties may have differences among themselves at the the state level, but they can be put aside for the sake of public.

The Congress is the largest party with a pan-India presence from the newly-formed alliance, named I.N.D.I.A - Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance. Kharge's words seemed to strike a chord with leaders from non-Congress parties.

Non-Congress leaders ‘happy’

“It is a welcome speech. The Congress being the largest Opposition party, needs to show generosity and take everyone onboard,” said a senior leader from a non-Congress party who asked not to be named.

Another Left leader remarked, "Kharge’s speech reflects the mood of the meeting. His clarification is very timely as the leadership question or who will be the PM face can ruin the alliance.”

Bengaluru meet was the second such gathering of the Opposition parties. The first was held in Patna in June. Various leaders including Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal; West Bengal Mamata Banerjee; former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray; Bihar CM Nitish Kumar; Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin; Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren; CPI(M)’s Sitaram Yechury; VCK’s Tholkappiyan Thirumavalavan; NCP leader Sharad Pawar, MDMK’s Vaiko, and CPI(ML)’s Dipankar Bhattachary were present at the meeting.

The next meet in the series will be held in Mumbai, Kharge informed. However, the date will be announced sometime later.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON