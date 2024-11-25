Opposition MPs write to LS Speaker Om Birla to extend Waqf JPC tenure

Opposition MPs on Monday requested Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to extend the tenure of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024 owing to the pendency of views being shared by various stakeholders. The JPC meeting for the bill was held in 25 sittings and several members from different sections of society. (PTI photo)

“It must be noted that the Waqf Amendment Bill is an expansive legislation that involves many major changes to existing law. These changes will affect a large section of India’s population. Therefore, a mere three-month time before the report is finalised is not only inadequate but may result in improper recommendations,” the letter with signatories of MPs from the Opposition mentioned.

“We have met the Lok Sabha Speaker. The JPC chairman is not listening to us. The report cannot be given in a hurry. The Speaker said that he respects our sentiments and will extend the time, so all stakeholders will be heard,” Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Kalyan Banerjee said.

The letter said the meetings included presentations by “various irrelevant organisations and individuals”.

“At the same time, various state governments including Bihar, New Delhi and Uttar Pradesh are yet to be present before the Committee,” it said, adding various stakeholders are still seeking time to present their views before the Committee.

The parliamentarians mentioned that the legitimacy of the legislative process will be affected if the legislation is discussed merely as a formality without providing the opportunity for people to present their views.

“This will unfortunately have an adverse impact on the majesty of Parliament,” the letter added.

The Winter Session of Parliament begins today and the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, was among several bills that were set for consideration and passage after the JPC submitted its report to the Lok Sabha.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, aims to implement significant reforms by introducing digitisation, stricter audits, enhanced transparency, and legal mechanisms to reclaim properties that have been illegally occupied.

The JPC is conducting a series of meetings to gather input from government officials, legal experts, Waqf Board members, and community representatives from various states and Union Territories.