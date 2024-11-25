Muslim body chief slams PM Modi's remarks on Waqf law, seeks help from NDA allies

Islamic scholar Maulana Arshad Madani, the president Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind, condemned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent statement that there is “no place for Waqf law in the Constitution", terming the remarks 'frivolous'. Maulana Syed Arshad Madani, the president of Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind (Arshad faction).(File image)

The criticism came a day ahead of the Parliament Winter Session, for which the Union government has listed the Waqf Amendment Bill for consideration and passage despite objections by opposition parties and several Muslim organisations.

The bill aims to restrict the power of Waqf boards to manage its properties and provides for more government regulation.

Speaking at an event by his organisation in Bihar's Patna, Maulana Arshad Madani said, "I was appalled to learn that Modi ji has expressed the view that Waqf should be done away with since there is no provision in its favour in the Constitution. We did not expect such a frivolous remark from the Prime Minister of India".

‘Muslims might be banned from offering Namaz’

According to Madani, Waqf is a crucial part of Islam, mentioned in the Hadith, and Muslims are responsible for protecting it. He argued that the statement by PM Modi, made during his address to BJP workers in New Delhi on Saturday, was not only ill-informed but could also lead to the unnecessary restriction of Muslims' religious rights in India.

“Tomorrow, it may be said that Muslims would not be allowed to offer namaz, go for Haj pilgrimage and give away zakat (alms) since these too find no mention in the Constitution,” said the head of Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind.

"The PM should know that Waqf is an integral part of Islam and it finds mention in the Hadith, which are words spoken by our Prophet. As such, it is the duty of Muslims to safeguard Waqf.

"The PM should also remember that the country's secular Constitution grants every religious minority the right to practice its faith. And Muslims are claiming that right by opposing the Waqf bill," he added.The Islamic scholar also urged Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu, NDA allies who the BJP depends on for staying in power at the Centre, not to support the Bill stating that doing so "would be tantamount to stabbing Muslims in the back".

"The ruling dispensation of the state is the crutch on which the Centre stands. The powers that be in the state claim they would not let Muslims suffer. The Waqf issue presents them with an opportunity to walk the talk. If they dither, the community must decide whether or not to trust them any more," said Madani, indirectly referring to CM Nitish and Naidu.

Slamming the "politics of hate" he accused the BJP of practising, Madani said Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma spent months in Jharkhand “labelling Muslims as infiltrators”. He should remember that most of the Muslims are of Indian origin, Madani added.

Assam CM Sarma was the BJP's co-in-charge of the assembly elections in adjoining Jharkhand.

Referring to the BJP's defeat in the Jharkhand Assembly elections, Madani said, "Those who were trying to spread hate have been humiliated. It is God's mercy, no doubt, but we must acknowledge that Hindus too stood up with us in the fight".

What did PM Modi say

Speaking at an event at BJP headquarter in Delhi on Saturday, PM Modi jad accused Congress of "appeasement politics" and said it framed law concerning Waqf Board which has no mandate in the Constitution.

PM Modi made the remarks at a function in BJP headquarters to celebrate party-led Mahayuti's landslide victory in the Maharashtra Assembly elections 2024.

"Congress made laws for appeasement. They did not even care about the Supreme Court's order. An example of this is the Waqf Board. The people of Delhi will be surprised. The situation was that before leaving the government in 2014, these people had handed over many properties of Delhi and surrounding areas to the Waqf Board. There is no place for Waqf law in the Constitution given to us by Babasaheb Ambedkar, but the Congress did this to increase its vote bank," news agency ANI quoted PM Modi as saying.

He also alleged that Congress tried to give death penalty to "real secularism".